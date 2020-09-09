Register
18:56 GMT09 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of U.S. Secret Services stands guard while U.S. President Donald Trump gives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2020

    Trump Admitted to 'Playing Down' COVID-19 Threat in March, Bob Woodward Claims in New Book

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    213
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080128043_0:122:2935:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_cb709387bd36e373ca63b478141db4e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009091080412756-trump-admitted-to-playing-down-covid-19-threat-in-march-bob-woodward-claims-in-new-book/

    Bob Woodward, the famed Washington Post journalist who reported on the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s, was one of the first to publish a tell-all book on the Trump White House, with books of this type turning into an entire cottage industry and raking in hundreds of millions of dollars for authors and publishers.

    US President Donald Trump willingly sought to downplay the dangers posed by the coronavirus, and told Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward about it, multiple US outlets reported on Wednesday, citing written excerpts and an audio clip associated with Woodward’s new book, ‘Rage’.

    “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump reportedly told the veteran journalist, with CNN publishing alleged audio of one of the president’s conversations with Woodward.

    “Now it’s turning out it’s not just old people, Bob. Just today and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old- older…Young people too, plenty of young people,” Trump reportedly added in a conversation dated March 19.

    According to a Washington Post account of Woodward’s book, Trump had been informed in January by National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien that COVID-19 would be “the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency.”

    In a separate reported phone call with Woodward in early February, Trump reportedly said he realized that coronavirus was “more deadly than even your strenuous flu,” and described new information on the disease as “a little bit of an interesting setback with the virus going in China.”

    White House Denies Playing Down Threat

    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany commented on the reports in a press briefing later Wednesday, saying that the president "has never lied to the American public on Covid," and adding that he may have downplayed the severity of the crisis because he didn't "want to see chaos."

    "This president, at a time when you're facing insurmountable challenges, it's important to express confidence, it's important to express calm," she said in a heated exchange with a journalist on the issue.

    ‘Rage’ will hit store shelves on September 15, and among other things, promises to reveal juicy details about Trump’s personal correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and his handling of the major crises of 2020, including coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter protests. The book follows Woodward’s previous book on the Trump White House, entitled ‘Fear’, with that book revealing alleged White House plots to sabotage Trump’s directives, the president’s alleged ‘anxiety’ about the Russiagate investigation (which turned up empty in April 2019 with the release of the Mueller report), and other information. ‘Fear’ sold 1.1 million copies in the first week of its release, becoming a New York Times bestseller.

    Trump Book Boom

    n this June 12, 2018 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Kim’s fifth meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping continues his ambitious diplomatic outreach that has included summits with the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Russia in the past year and a half. Experts say Kim is attempting to form a united front with North Korea’s main ally China to strengthen his leverage in the stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Bob Woodward Teases His Book Will Reveal Secrets of Trump, Kim Jong-un Personal Correspondence
    Woodward is one of dozens of journalists, former officials and political personalities to write books about Trump in recent years, with NYT recently estimating that over 1,200 unique titles about the president have been written over the past four years, compared to just 500 about his predecessor, Barack Obama, during his first term.

    Woodward's book follows the release of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's tell-all memoir earlier this week. Before that, Trump's niece, Mary Trump, released her own book filled with anecdotes about what it was like to grow up in the Trump family. In June, former National Security Advisor John Bolton saw his book, 'The Room Where It Happened', published, with that memoir detailing the hawkish advisor's recollection of his work with Trump on US foreign policy matters.

    Since being classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, the coronavirus crisis has pushed some countries’ health care systems to breaking point as capacity was diverted from treating other illnesses, and has caused a major economic downturn across most of the globe, sparking an associated rise in suicides, depression, and other problems.

    According to estimates compiled by Johns Hopkins University, nearly 900,000 people have died from coronavirus-related complications, with over 27.6 million cases reported to date, accounting for 0.003 percent of the world’s population. 0.00011 percent of cases have been fatal.

    Related:

    Corporate Universities; Assange Hearings Begin; Trump's Relationship With The US Military
    Bolton Likens Trump to Elizabeth Warren for ‘Incoherent' Broadside at 'War-Hungry' Pentagon Chiefs
    Sex, Scandals & Money: What's Behind the Trump Book Boom and Will It Continue After Election Day?
    ‘The Law is Clear’: US Attorney General Defends DOJ Intervention in Trump Rape Defamation Case
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Brazil 2016 Raissa Santana has her makeup done by makeup artist Celso Kamura as she prepares backstage for the Samuel Cirnansck collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
    The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse