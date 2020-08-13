Register
04:33 GMT13 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Journalist Bob Woodward sits at the head table during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017

    Bob Woodward Teases His Book Will Reveal Secrets of Trump, Kim Jong Un Personal Correspondence

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080150879_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3d9772951719649d9fc855d04dd192d8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008131080150863-bob-woodward-teases-his-book-will-reveal-secrets-of-trump-kim-jong-un-personal-correspondence/

    Bob Woodward is a veteran Washington Post reporter who became famous after shedding light on the Watergate scandal in early 1970s that caused former US President Richard Nixon to resign.

    In the wake of his second book on US President Donald Trump, titled "Rage", noted journalist Bob Woodward promised to expose “25 personal letters exchanged between [Donald] Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that have not been public before”.

    "Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a “fantasy film, as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet", the book's Amazon page says, touting "Rage" as a "foundational account of the Trump presidency, its turmoil, contradictions and risks".

    "Rage", a sequel to Woodward's 2018 "Fear" that topped bestseller lists, is scheduled to come out on 15 September, from a reporter who, along with Carl Bernstein, exposed the Watergate scandal that cost Richard Nixon his presidency. 

    Trump was not interviewed for "Fear" - which the president labeled as "piece of fiction" based on "phony sources" - but this time, he revealed that he had spoken to Woodward and characterized him as "a very good writer". 

    For "Rage", Woodward made "hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand witnesses", one of whom appears to be John Down, Trump's lawyer from the period of the Mueller investigation into alleged "Russian collusion".

    “In the man and his presidency Dowd had seen the tragic flaw,” Woodward wrote. “In the political back-and-forth, the evasions, the denials, the tweeting, the obscuring, crying ‘Fake News’, the indignation, Trump had one overriding problem that Dowd knew but could not bring himself to say to the president: ‘You’re a f**king liar.’”

    Simon&Schuster, the book's publisher, promised that "Rage" will be going "behind the scenes like never before".

    "At key decision points, Rage shows how Trump’s responses to the crises of 2020 were rooted in the instincts, habits and style he developed during his first three years as president", Simon&Schuster teased.

    The publisher has released other books on Trump that do him no favors, including John Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened", or "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by niece Mary Trump.  Trump argued that both books revealed "classified information" and sought to use the courts to obstruct their release.

    Related:

    Syria, Nukes & NATO: Top Allegations in Woodward's Book on Trump's White House
    Ex-CIA Chief Endorsed Steele Dossier to Set Russia Probe in Motion - Woodward
    Woodward Book Claims US Thought Israel was Unable to Defend Against Hezbollah
    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Bob Woodward, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse