Register
06:41 GMT06 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Michael Cohen Book: Ex-Trump Fixer Claims POTUS Hired 'Faux-Bama' & 'Ritualistically Belittled' Him

    © AFP 2020 / Robyn BECK
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105130/77/1051307736_0:271:3428:2199_1200x675_80_0_0_aa881860347d989bcb59f9695692ff13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009061080379921-michael-cohen-book-ex-trump-fixer-claims-potus-hired-faux-bama--ritualistically-belittled-him/

    Last year, Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for fraud, tax evasion, and lying to Congress. In July, he was released due to COVID-19 concerns and is spending the rest of his sentence at home.

    Tuesday will see the release of Michael Cohen's book titled "Disloyal, a Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump".

    In the tell-all memoir, a copy of which was obtained by several US media outlets, Cohen did not mince words when describing himself as "one of Trump's bad guys", while dubbing POTUS "a cheat, a liar, a fraud" as well as "a bully, a racist, a predator", and "a con man".

    "In some ways, I knew him better than even his family did because I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was […]", the 54-year-old, who served as Trump's personal lawyer from 2006 to 2018, wrote.

    Cohen also slammed the US president as an "organised crime don" and a "master manipulator", but at the same time admitted that he saw much of himself in a man whom he once considered a father figure.

    Michael Cohen
    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    Michael Cohen

    "I care for Donald Trump, even to this day, and I had and still have a lot of affection for him", Cohen wrote in his book, adding, "I confess I never really did understand why pleasing Trump meant so much to me; to this day I don't have the full answer".

    Cohen also acknowledged that he had called on Trump for years to run for president but that he currently bemoans the fact that POTUS being elected "led the nation and maybe even the world to the brink of disaster".

    "I thought Trump was a visionary with a no-nonsense attitude and the charisma to attract all kinds of voters", Cohen noted, writing that the real reason he wanted Trump to occupy the Oval Office "was because I wanted the power that he would bring to me".

    Separately, the president's former fixer revealed an array of alleged statements that Trump made over the years and which targeted Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, among other political figures.

    According to Cohen, Trump's disdain for the former US president was so extreme that POTUS once hired a "Faux-Bama" actor to participate in a video in which Trump "ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him".

    Part of Cohen's book focused on Trump's alleged role in the Stormy Daniels hush-money scandal, in which the porn star claimed that she had an extramarital affair with the US president but was paid $130,000 to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One as they depart for Palm Beach from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Trump Hunt: Cohen Puts Down Rumours of Trump's 'Love Child', Melania 'Elevator Tape'
    While Cohen admitted to using his own money to pay Daniels off, he also argued that Trump reimbursed him with "fake legal fees".

    "It never pays to settle these things, but many, many friends have advised me to pay. If it comes out, I'm not sure how it would play with my supporters. But I bet they'd think it's cool that I slept with a porn star", Cohen's book cited Trump as saying.

    Cohen Behind Bars for Fraud 

    Cohen is currently serving a three-year sentence after being convicted last year on charges of bank fraud, campaign finance law violations, and lying to Congress.

    In July 2020, he was ordered to be released from prison and put under house arrest after a federal judge ruled that he had been subjected to retaliation for planning to publish a book about the US president.

    White House Rejects Cohen's Book As 'Fan Fiction'

    White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern has, meanwhile, rejected Cohen's memoir as nothing but "fan fiction".

    He told the AP news agency that Cohen "readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales".

    The spokesman expressed regret that "the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump".

    Trump Claims Cohen Asked Him for Pardon But Lied in Court About It

    The developments were preceded by Trump claiming in a statement in early March 2019 that Cohen directly asked him for a pardon and was rejected, and that he later lied under oath in court about the matter.

    "Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied. Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said no. He lied again", POTUS argued.

    Trump added that Cohen lied in court yet again with respect to whether he desired a position at the White House, saying that his former lawyer wanted such a post "badly".

    Reacting to Trump's claim that Cohen asked him for a pardon, the US president's former personal lawyer described as "just another set of lies by [President Donald Trump]".

    Related:

    Michael Cohen's Lawyer: Trump Directed Cohen to Commit a Crime
    ‘No Checks and Balances’ on Prosecutors: Michael Cohen Imprisoned 3 Years
    Trump Fixer Michael Cohen ‘Doesn't Care What Happens' to POTUS Anymore
    Tags:
    release, book, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse