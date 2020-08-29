Video: New York Police Looking For Driver Who Assaulted Two Unarmed Traffic Officers in the Bronx

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking for a male driver who violently assaulted two unarmed traffic officers on Wednesday at the 400 East Fordham Road in the Bronx borough.

The suspect, who was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima, was involved in an altercation with the two department traffic safety agents after they demanded he move his vehicle which was allegedly blocking a fire hydrant.

The driver was said to have become angry when the officers sought to issue him a Parking Violation Summons after he refused to remove his car, subsequently punching the unarmed agents in the face.

A spokesperson for the department told Fox News on Saturday that following the fight, the individual “fled in his vehicle to parts unknown”.

The police department on Saturday released a video of the incident, in which the assailant can be seen attempting to hide his face using the vehicle’s temporary cardboard license plate.

Another video of the incident was shared earlier in the day by NYC Real News. The second video features more of the fight.

Breaking Eyewitness Video: NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agents Violently Attacked after issuing a Parking Violation Summons. Traffic Agents DO NOT CARRY WEAPONS! Only a Radio for protection. @SBANYPD @RudyGiuliani @NYCMayor Why are they in NYPD uniforms Unarmed??!! pic.twitter.com/XiVz2eLN83 — NYC Real News 🇺🇲 (@schoolecommerce) August 28, 2020

In the 80-second video, two women are seen and heard screaming, with one trying to push the assailant away from the officers.

Both of the traffic police officers reportedly sustained bruises to the face, with one of spraining an ankle after he fell during the attack.