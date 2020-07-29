Register
19:45 GMT29 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NYC is taking after Portland - a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest - this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street

    Video: NYPD Claims Responsibility for Viral Abduction of Homeless Teen in Manhattan

    Twitter/MichelleLhooq
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080010660_77:0:1891:1020_1200x675_80_0_0_98a047c67262cff43aad7ff492c52d5d.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007291080010694-video-nypd-claims-responsibility-for-viral-abduction-of-homeless-teen-in-manhattan-/

    After hours of speculation on a viral video showing the abduction of a woman during a demonstration in the New York City borough of Manhattan, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed late Tuesday evening that its officers were responsible for carrying off the woman in an unmarked Kia minivan.

    “In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park,” the NYPD said in a July 28 Twitter post.

    The video in question was uploaded on Tuesday evening by user @MichelleLhooq and, as of this article’s publication, has accrued more than 11.7 million views.

    The footage begins with the woman being taken to the ground by individuals who are now known to be plainclothes officers affiliated with the NYPD. Other cops are seen threatening protesters with possible deadly force as they touch their holstered guns and demand demonstrators back away from the unmarked Kia minivan.

    According to CBS New York, the abduction occurred amid a peaceful protest where demonstrators were providing food to homeless individuals.

    Bicycle cops begin to swarm the scene after about 15 seconds and use their vehicles to create a barrier between the crowd and the unmarked minivan.

    “The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles,” the NYPD claimed in its Twitter post. The department also provided further justification for its actions in a series of follow-up posts.

    However, footage from the scene appeared to only show a single plastic water bottle rolling near an officer.

    The woman taken into custody has been confirmed as Nikki Stone, an 18-year-old transgender woman who is also homeless, reported CBS New York.

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that he believes “it was the wrong time and the wrong place to effectuate that arrest.”

    “A lot of us have been watching in pain what’s going on in Portland, Oregon,” he said, as reported by the outlet. “Anything that even slightly suggests that is, to me, troubling, and it’s the kind of thing we don’t want to see in this city.”

    Netizens also slammed the NYPD for what many viewed as an escalation of tensions between the public and the officials who are supposed to protect them.

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has also demanded the NYPD take accountability for how such an act infringes on New York City citizens’ “civil liberties.”

    “This is not a drill. There is no excuse for snatching women off the street and throwing them into unmarked vans,” she said in a tweet hours after the arrest. “To not protect our rights is to give them away. It is our responsibility to resist authoritarianism.”

    Jezebel reported Wednesday that Stone has since been released from NYPD custody.

    This criticism of the city’s police department comes just days after non-profit outlet ProPublica published a database of NYPD officers’ disciplinary records.

    According to the database, nearly 4,000 active-duty cops in the 36,000-member force have had at least one civilian complaint leveled against them that has also been substantiated by New York’s Civilian Complaint Review Board. Furthermore, at least 303 active NYPD cops have five or more substantiated civilian complaints tied to their badges.

    Related:

    ‘Get Off Me!’: US Cops Violently Slam Teenager Over Alleged Bicycle Safety Failures - Video
    Two Indian Teens Discover Earth-Bound Asteroid Orbiting Near Red Planet
    GOP Functioning as ‘Mouthpiece of Business’ Amid US’ Dangerous Push for Jobs, School Openings
    Videos: NYPD Body Cams Show Cop Unmasking, Pepper-Spraying Peaceful Protester
    ProPublica's Publication of NYPD Complaint Data Exposes System 'Deeply Riddled With Impunity'
    Tags:
    Manhattan, NYC, New York City, Bill de Blasio, Donald Trump, social media, Twitter, abduction, NYPD, nypd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse