Register
20:48 GMT28 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Police Department (NYPD) officers detain a demonstrator inside of an area being called the City Hall Autonomous Zone that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of Black Lives Matter near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., July 1, 2020

    ProPublica's Publication of NYPD Complaint Data Exposes System 'Deeply Riddled With Impunity'

    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1c/1080003727_0:70:2781:1635_1200x675_80_0_0_cc4a952673412412ae4798fd816d44fc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007281080003803-propublica-publishes-nypd-complaint-data-exposes-system-deeply-riddled-with-impunity/

    For the first time, disciplinary records of thousands of New York City Police Department officers have been publicized, revealing that some 4,000 active-duty cops in the 36,000-member force have had at least one substantiated complaint leveled against them. While this alone is shocking, it also raises questions about what authorities are hiding.

    Writer and activist Anoa Changa joined Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Monday and explained to hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte that the New York Police Department's (NYPD) complaint database published by ProPublica shows that there is a lot of information missing from the national conversation on defunding the police.

    “According to the records, 303 officers still working at the NYPD have had five or more substantiated allegations against them,” the nonprofit outlet revealed on Sunday.
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/uprisings-and-clashes-continue-between-p

    “We do know that there are far more complaints that have been made that have not been ‘substantiated,’” Changa asserted.

    “We also know that just even in the cases that make it to the mainstream news, that there are often instances where what is reported as, and accepted as, the official story always ends up coming out … to be something completely different once the dashcam is released, once the bodycam is released.”

    She pointed out that one instance of this occurred with the Chicago Police Department following Officer Jason Van Dyke’s 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald.

    Van Dyke, who shot McDonald 16 times on October 20, 2014, became the first Chicago cop to be convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting in about 50 years when he was sentenced to nearly seven years behind bars in January 2019.

    Though Van Dyke was eventually sentenced, the yearslong case exposed a toxic cover-up culture within the Chicago Police Department and resulted in the Chicago Police Board voting on July 18, 2019, to discharge Sgt. Stephen Franko and officers Janet Mondragon, Daphne Sebastian and Ricardo Viramontes.

    The board found that Franko "failed to properly supervise his officers" on the night of McDonald’s murder and reviewed and approved “critical case reports” containing "several demonstrable and known falsehoods.”

    As for the other cops, who were all present at the scene, the board wrote that “each of the three officers failed in their duty - either by outright lying or by shading the truth.”

    Furthermore, 86 minutes of surveillance footage obtained from a Burger King near the 2014 crime scene were deleted by Chicago cops, who demanded to see the footage minutes after McDonald was murdered, according to a grand jury testimony by Burger King district manager Jay Darshane.

    "I was just trying to help the police with their investigation," Darshane said. "I didn't know they were going to delete it."

    Despite a 2016 analysis from the FBI finding “absolutely no evidence of tampering,” skepticism has persisted concerning the missing 86 minutes of video.

    Changa argued that as the calls for the defunding of police departments nationwide persist, one has to question whether change can be effected in such a culture - or if there should be a complete system overhaul.

    “When you have an entire system … that is so deeply riddled with impunity and [lack of] respect for the people they’re supposed to be protecting and serving - I don’t know what reform you can put in place that would change that culture,” she said.

    “How do we change culture?”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Graphic Video: US Cops Discuss How to ‘Cover’ Themselves After Officer Tackles Woman During Arrest
    ‘You’re Going to Get Your A** Whooped’: US Cop’s Traffic Stop Leads to Criminal Probe - Video
    Video: US Cop Indicted in Stun Gun Case That Saw Black Man Repeatedly Electrocuted
    Video: Police Release Footage of US Cop Shooting Grandmother With Bean Bag Projectile
    ‘Get Off Me!’: US Cops Violently Slam Teenager Over Alleged Bicycle Safety Failures - Video
    Tags:
    Officer Jason Van Dyke, Jason Van Dyke, Laquan McDonald, officer, cop, police, NYPD, ProPublica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse