Register
21:05 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Eddy Binford-Ross, editor-in-chief of the Clypian, a student-run periodical of the South Salem High School in the US state of Oregon

    Meet Eddy, 'War Correspondent' for High School Newspaper in US City of Portland

    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
    US
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079996345_0:59:1280:779_1200x675_80_0_0_05fb815c60bff5ed1b4db2a867f0cb51.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007271079996675-meet-eddy-war-correspondent-for-high-school-newspaper-in-us-city-of-portland/

    PORTLAND (Sputnik) - The youngest journalist covering the protests in Portland writes for a high school newspaper. Press badges, slight build, and being 17 years of age has proven insufficient to protect Eddy Binford-Ross from police brutality. Yet, almost every night she ventures back to report from the frontline.

    From the midst of tear gas clouds and deafening blasts the red-haired editor-in-chief of the Clypian, a student-run periodical of South Salem High School, writes, tweets and takes photos of violent clashes between heavily armed federal law enforcement agents and local youngsters who want them out of the city.

    "I am out here because what we are seeing in Portland is completely unprecedented. It’s unlike anything we have ever seen," she explains. "It’s so important that there are people out here that are documenting everything that is happening so that there is an accurate historical record."

    Police Violence

    Binford-Ross says that while doing so she has been exposed to police aggression several times.

    "I have had several flashbangs thrown at me while I was clearly identified as press and was standing off to the side of the crowd," the reporter said.

    One officer even pointed a gun loaded with regular ammunition at her.

    "Another officer told that officer ‘That’s press, don’t shoot.' The officer with the gun turns his gun away towards the protesters and then a little while later turns it back on me again," Binford-Ross says.
    Demonstrators are seen taking shelter behind a shield amid a cloud of tear gas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 27, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
    Demonstrators are seen taking shelter behind a shield amid a cloud of tear gas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 27, 2020.

    The other day Binford-Ross, as she describes it, was shoved into a wall despite having her hands up while trying to move out of the way of baton-wielding officers who were running out to disperse protesters.

    "It’s certainly intimidating and it’s certainly scary. But it’s so important to have a record of what’s going on here so that people who are unable to be out here... are provided with all the information they need to be informed citizens," Binford-Ross says.

    She has clearly visible signs that identify her as press on the front and back of her bullet-proof vest, three more identifying patches are attached to a helmet.

    Eddy Binford-Ross, editor-in-chief of the Clypian, a student-run periodical of the South Salem High School in the US state of Oregon
    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
    Eddy Binford-Ross, editor-in-chief of the Clypian, a student-run periodical of the South Salem High School in the US state of Oregon

    On her tours of duty to a federal courthouse area, the focal point of Portland’s protests, Binford-Ross is accompanied by one of her parents.

    "It’s not safe to be out here alone. We are seeing a lot of people getting injured and so it’s super important that someone is out there with you. Part of our safety plan is that I always have one of my parents around," she says. "My mom was covering the last several protests and my dad is here for this one."

    Eddy’s father, Chris Ross, stands nearby wearing a helmet, a bullet-proof vest and a gas mask.

    He acknowledges there is certainly a potential for getting injured by being out there, but a person could also get hit by a car tomorrow.

    "No, I don’t feel like I am putting her in a line of fire," he says. "I’ll do everything I can to support. I think it’s important what she is doing."

    Apart from journalism, Eddy likes spending time with her horse, traveling the world, backpacking, following politics and reading, according to her bio on the Clypian website. She graduates from school next year, but is still undecided about what to do next.

    "I don’t know. I have always been interested in current affairs, everything that is going on in our world. I’ll probably go to school for political science or communication or something along those lines, something that involves current affairs," Binford-Ross says.

    Judicial Shield

    Binford-Ross became part of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) against law enforcement agencies over numerous cases of violence against reporters. The watchdog has already extracted from a court a temporary order barring local police and federal agents from using physical force against journalists, arresting them or seizing their equipment in Portland.

    They are also not allowed to order correspondents "to stop photographing, recording, or observing a protest."

    Federal law enforcement officers gather as demonstrators protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
    Federal law enforcement officers gather as demonstrators protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 26, 2020.

    According to the ruling, however, officers shall not be held responsible for "incidentally" injuring media representatives with crowd-control devices, which, like tear gas, are often used indiscriminately.

    Luckily for journalists, protesters in Portland are cooperative in contrast to many other localities across the United States where attacks by ideological opponents and emotionally unstable individuals are commonplace, and crowds sometimes aggressively resist being filmed out of fear that video and photo records may be used by the police.

    When the court moved to protect journalists, some protesters in Portland started purporting to be "media" or "press" by donning respective insignia. Local police called it a "concerning" phenomenon and said that it "takes away from legitimate media efforts."

    Demonstrators gather in front of Multnomah County Justice Center to protest against racial inequality and police violence in downtown Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs
    Demonstrators gather in front of Multnomah County Justice Center to protest against racial inequality and police violence in downtown Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 25, 2020.

    Among scores of journalists exposed to police violence in the city was a crew from Russia's Channel One, a correspondent Yuliya Olkhovskaya and a cameraman Vyacheslav Arkhipov, who last Tuesday sustained injuries and had their equipment destroyed when federal agents unexpectedly advanced to disperse the crowd. They stayed in Portland and continued covering protests using their mobile phones.

    Binford-Ross is equally unfazed.

    "Hey, wind, it would be great if you didn’t keep blowing the tear gas right towards me. It’s not fun. Okay, thanks," she tweets.

    Related:

    Feds to the Rescue: Why Trump Deploying Troops to Portland, Chicago & Other Dems-Controlled Cities?
    Three Federal Agents Could Be 'Permanently Blinded' By Laser Attacks From Portland Protestors
    18 Arrested for Vandalising Courthouse, Attacking Police in Portland
    Protesters Resume Violent Stand-Off With Federal Agents in Portland - Photo, Video
    Criminals Use Metal Spikes to Damage Federal Vehicles in Portland, CBP Acting Commissioner Says
    Tags:
    war, correspondent, George Floyd, George Floyd killing, protests, Portland, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse