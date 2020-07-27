Trump Sends 100 More Federal Officers to Portland Protests, Mulls Adding 50 More, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration has sent 100 more federal officers to Portland, Oregon, to quell ongoing protests in the city and is considering sending 50 more, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing US officials and government documents it obtained.

The report said the Trump administration last week sent 100 federal officers with the US Marshals Service and is considering sending an additional 50 US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel.

The report added that the US Marshals Service and CBP did not respond immediately to requests for comment on the matter. However, the report said White House officials are expected to discuss today their plans to send additional personnel to Portland.

The Trump administration deployed 114 federal agents to Portland in mid-July to protect a federal courthouse in the downtown area, according to court documents.

The federal officers in Portland have used tear gas and force against protesters, including journalists from Russia's Channel One who last week, who sustained injuries and had their equipment destroyed while covering the unrest near the federal courthouse.

Protests against police brutality and racism erupted in Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on 25 May. However, many of the protests have turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, looting and arson.