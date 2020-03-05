Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Democratic Presidential Bid - Reports

During the Super Tuesday primaries, Elizabeth Warren managed to secure the support of around 50 delegates, according to the preliminary results. A candidate needs to win at least 1,991 pledged delegates to secure the Democratic nomination.

US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.The senator has not confirmed the end of her campaign yet. However, according to reports, the 70-year-old lawmaker will make the announcement on Thursday.

The news comes following the Super Tuesday primaries in the US, in which Warren did not manage to secure a victory in any state. Even in her home state of Massachusetts, the senator only came in third place, behind Biden and Sanders.

On Wednesday, another Democratic presidential contender, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, ended his nomination bid after crushing Super Tuesday defeats. Bloomberg managed to secure only one victory in the tiny US territory of American Samoa and gained the support of just a few dozen delegates overall during the day.

Bloomberg rushed to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden following his announcement. While Warren has not publicly confirmed the end of her presidential bid, some reports have previously indicated that the senator could join efforts with Bernie Sanders.

During her presidential campaign, Elizabeth Warren called for a "structural change" to the US political and economic systems and proposed a 2% wealth tax. She received criticism for her apparent refusal to directly respond to questions on whether she would advocate for higher taxes to make the American people pay for Medicare for All.

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary...THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

