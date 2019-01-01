'You'd Have to Ask Her Psychiatrist': Trump Trashes Warren Over 2020 Chances

President Donald Trump, known for his jabbing attacks at his political opponents, lashed out at longtime rival Elizabeth Warren on Monday night, telling Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth that only Warren's "psychiatrist" could say whether she could dethrone him.
"Well, that I don't know. You'd have to ask her psychiatrist," Trump quipped, when asked if Warren could win in 2020.
Trump said he was "happy" about the news that Warren would be running. "I think she'll be wonderful. I hope she maybe gets the nomination. That would be a wonderful thing for me," he said.
The president's latest attack on Warren was met warmly by supporters, who expressed their amusement, while detractors lambasted him over his tone, which they felt was inappropriate. Others simply said that they would love to see an actual full-fledged debate between the two politicians.
Reporter: Do you think Elizabeth Warren honestly thinks she has a chance to win the presidency in 2020.— Dylan Sharp🇺🇸 (@d_sharp52) 1 января 2019 г.
Papa Trump: Well I couldn’t answer that for you, you’d have to ask her psychiatrist.
Man I love OUR president#NewYears2019
DID YOU HEAR WHAT TRUMP SAID TO @PeteHegseth?— Bill Colbert (@bcolbert68) 31 декабря 2018 г.
When asked about chances of Elizabeth Warren running against Trump….
TRUMP: “You will have to ask her Psychiatrist”. OMG….CLASSIC!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Fox News’ Pete Hegseth asked Trump whether Warren really thinks she could make him a one-term president.— Greg Williams (@Greg_Williams77) 1 января 2019 г.
“Well, that I don’t know,” Trump responded. “You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”
Damm that’s funny!! Can’t wait to see some debates!!!!
That's the most playground recess fight answer I've ever heard….— MiddleTake (@TakeMiddle) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Warren has good political skills and she can and will use them on Trump (should she make it to the general)
A reminder that Trump (and Republicans) are projectionists: they project onto others what is true about themselves. Thus Trump saying Warren sees a psychiatrist means Trump has seen one. https://t.co/NOzFSpgRuI— Ambassador Tracker (@PhilipArsenault) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Trump and Warren have had a long-running feud, with the mogul nicknaming her "Pocahontas" and repeatedly calling her Native American heritage into question. Last July, Trump said that if Warren were to win the Democratic nomination in 2020, he would demand that she take an ancestry test to prove her Native roots. Warren has since released the results of a DNA test, which showed that it was likely that she had one Native American ancestor 6-10 generations back. Warren was criticized in 2012 for listing herself as a minority in a Harvard Law School work application in the 1980s.
