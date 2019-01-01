'You'd Have to Ask Her Psychiatrist': Trump Trashes Warren Over 2020 Chances

On Monday, the Democratic Massachusetts Senator announced that she had formed an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential race.

President Donald Trump, known for his jabbing attacks at his political opponents, lashed out at longtime rival Elizabeth Warren on Monday night, telling Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth that only Warren's "psychiatrist" could say whether she could dethrone him.

"Well, that I don't know. You'd have to ask her psychiatrist," Trump quipped, when asked if Warren could win in 2020.

Trump said he was "happy" about the news that Warren would be running. "I think she'll be wonderful. I hope she maybe gets the nomination. That would be a wonderful thing for me," he said.

According to Trump, Warren "did very badly in proving that she was of Indian heritage. That didn't work out too well. I think you have more than she does and maybe I do too, and I have nothing. So we'll see how she does. I wish her well, I hope she does well. I'd love to run against her."

The president's latest attack on Warren was met warmly by supporters, who expressed their amusement, while detractors lambasted him over his tone, which they felt was inappropriate. Others simply said that they would love to see an actual full-fledged debate between the two politicians.

Reporter: Do you think Elizabeth Warren honestly thinks she has a chance to win the presidency in 2020.



Papa Trump: Well I couldn’t answer that for you, you’d have to ask her psychiatrist.



Man I love OUR president#NewYears2019 — Dylan Sharp🇺🇸 (@d_sharp52) 1 января 2019 г.

DID YOU HEAR WHAT TRUMP SAID TO @PeteHegseth?



When asked about chances of Elizabeth Warren running against Trump….



TRUMP: “You will have to ask her Psychiatrist”. OMG….CLASSIC!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Bill Colbert (@bcolbert68) 31 декабря 2018 г.

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth asked Trump whether Warren really thinks she could make him a one-term president.



“Well, that I don’t know,” Trump responded. “You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”



Damm that’s funny!! Can’t wait to see some debates!!!! — Greg Williams (@Greg_Williams77) 1 января 2019 г.

That's the most playground recess fight answer I've ever heard….



Warren has good political skills and she can and will use them on Trump (should she make it to the general) — MiddleTake (@TakeMiddle) 31 декабря 2018 г.

A reminder that Trump (and Republicans) are projectionists: they project onto others what is true about themselves. Thus Trump saying Warren sees a psychiatrist means Trump has seen one. https://t.co/NOzFSpgRuI — Ambassador Tracker (@PhilipArsenault) 31 декабря 2018 г.

Trump and Warren have had a long-running feud, with the mogul nicknaming her "Pocahontas" and repeatedly calling her Native American heritage into question. Last July, Trump said that if Warren were to win the Democratic nomination in 2020, he would demand that she take an ancestry test to prove her Native roots. Warren has since released the results of a DNA test, which showed that it was likely that she had one Native American ancestor 6-10 generations back. Warren was criticized in 2012 for listing herself as a minority in a Harvard Law School work application in the 1980s.