‘Garbage Food for Garbage People’: Ivanka Trump Mocked for Throwback Pic of POTUS Eating McDonald's

On Monday, 3 February, Ivanka Trump shared an image of herself and her father, US President Donald Trump, snacking on Big Mac and fries on board the US President's jet with her 7.6 million followers, along with the caption:
"Memories from Iowa... post caucus snack with dad on Trump Force One!"
Memories from Iowa... post caucus snack with dad on Trump Force One! 🤣 🍔 🍟 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cS7lbQ5U9R— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 3, 2020
The photo, shared by the 38-year-old First Daughter, was originally taken when the two attended the Iowa caucus in 2016.
The response on social media was not at all sympathetic, as many users lambasted the image depicting “garbage” food.
Garbage food for garbage people 🤷♂️— 🛡W̶a̶l̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶S̶o̶b̶c̶h̶e̶k̶ (@__elDuderino_) February 3, 2020
Picture of health right there. 😂 pic.twitter.com/julrOs74SG— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 3, 2020
Get a job, nepotism girl. A real one.— drzeus (@drzeus2020) February 3, 2020
Those fries are going straight to your hips.— kim (@4_the_babies) February 3, 2020
I bet she didn’t eat that cheeseburger. Lol— kuhnackl (@C_Murda17) February 3, 2020
Great job lil Miss Nepotism that's the last thing our kids or anyone should be eating...— Christine (@ChristineEliaz) February 4, 2020
Some netizens took issue with the motive behind the posting of the image.
Look at me!!!! Look at me!!!!— Pink Iguana 🌊 (@PinkIguana11) February 3, 2020
I'm a gazillionaire and I eat the same junk you do!!
Look at me!!!!
No steak for me!!!! pic.twitter.com/pvzAQ7FmLj
Girl - we know U didn’t eat that damn burger and fries. Staged BS— ❄️Resist Witch 🌛🌕🌜 (@ResistWitch) February 3, 2020
Some mocked Donald Trump's recent Super Bowl blunder where he congratulated Missouri instead of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ahh those memories. Which city was this again? pic.twitter.com/JKv0AN8Adm— Alt White House Plumber (@TeamMitchMoscow) February 3, 2020
He wouldn't know if it was Iowa or the Middle East or Paris, Germany.— The Doctor (@Drstevenhobbs) February 4, 2020
However, some social media fans applauded the shared image and expressed support for Donald Trump.
You guys are so cute! Thanks for being real!— Brandie Koehler (@Brandie_bambi7) February 3, 2020
I love this so much❤️🙌🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XoqO2wmVl1— I ❤️ Country 🇺🇸 ♡ 🇺🇸 (@M_USA1993) February 3, 2020
Ba da ba ba ba I'm LOVIN' it❣️— #UnRedactedCopy Lori • Self Appointed Scribe (@LJT_is_me) February 3, 2020
Thank you all for EVERYTHING ❤️🇺🇸🌹 pic.twitter.com/Wl5pKymlrV
An hour before posting the throwback pic, Ivanka had also posted another photo from the campaign trail dating four years back.
In it, she is seen standing at the podium with Donald Trump standing to her left. The post was captioned:
"4 years ago...caucusing with 45 in Iowa."
4 years ago...Caucusing with 45 in Iowa 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hH0POmBdfV— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 3, 2020
The First Daughter had made the posts against the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses, held on 3 February. The results of the latter have been late in coming in, due to a controversy surrounding the caucus reporting system that caused the Democratic Party to go almost a full day without releasing any results from Monday night's kickoff presidential caucuses in the swing state.
The situation was reportedly caused in part by a faulty mobile app.
The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results late Tuesday, showing former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the contest with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailing, with the results reflected 62 per cent of precincts in the state.
The next primary contest is the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary, to be held 11 February.
