11:21 GMT05 February 2020
    U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump attends a session during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020

    ‘Garbage Food for Garbage People’: Ivanka Trump Mocked for Throwback Pic of POTUS Eating McDonald's

    US
    242
    Against the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses - the first nominating contest in the Democratic Party primaries for the 2020 presidential election, first daughter Ivanka Trump posted several photos of herself with her father, Donald, dating back to the campaign trail four years ago.

    On Monday, 3 February, Ivanka Trump shared an image of herself and her father, US President Donald Trump, snacking on Big Mac and fries on board the US President's jet with her 7.6 million followers, along with the caption:

    "Memories from Iowa... post caucus snack with dad on Trump Force One!"

    ​The photo, shared by the 38-year-old First Daughter, was originally taken when the two attended the Iowa caucus in 2016.

    The response on social media was not at all sympathetic, as many users lambasted the image depicting “garbage” food.

    ​Some netizens took issue with the motive behind the posting of the image.

    ​Some mocked Donald Trump's recent Super Bowl blunder where he congratulated Missouri instead of the Kansas City Chiefs.

    However, some social media fans applauded the shared image and expressed support for Donald Trump.

    ​An hour before posting the throwback pic, Ivanka had also posted another photo from the campaign trail dating four years back.
    In it, she is seen standing at the podium with Donald Trump standing to her left. The post was captioned:

    "4 years ago...caucusing with 45 in Iowa."

    ​The First Daughter had made the posts against the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses, held on 3 February. The results of the latter have been late in coming in, due to a controversy surrounding the caucus reporting system that caused the Democratic Party to go almost a full day without releasing any results from Monday night's kickoff presidential caucuses in the swing state.

    The situation was reportedly caused in part by a faulty mobile app.

    The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results late Tuesday, showing former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the contest with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailing, with the results reflected 62 per cent of precincts in the state.

    The next primary contest is the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary, to be held 11 February.

     

