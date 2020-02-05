‘Garbage Food for Garbage People’: Ivanka Trump Mocked for Throwback Pic of POTUS Eating McDonald's

Against the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses - the first nominating contest in the Democratic Party primaries for the 2020 presidential election, first daughter Ivanka Trump posted several photos of herself with her father, Donald, dating back to the campaign trail four years ago.

On Monday, 3 February, Ivanka Trump shared an image of herself and her father, US President Donald Trump, snacking on Big Mac and fries on board the US President's jet with her 7.6 million followers, along with the caption:

"Memories from Iowa... post caucus snack with dad on Trump Force One!"

Memories from Iowa... post caucus snack with dad on Trump Force One! 🤣 🍔 🍟 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cS7lbQ5U9R — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 3, 2020

​The photo, shared by the 38-year-old First Daughter, was originally taken when the two attended the Iowa caucus in 2016.

The response on social media was not at all sympathetic, as many users lambasted the image depicting “garbage” food.

Garbage food for garbage people 🤷‍♂️ — 🛡W̶a̶l̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶S̶o̶b̶c̶h̶e̶k̶ (@__elDuderino_) February 3, 2020

Picture of health right there. 😂 pic.twitter.com/julrOs74SG — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 3, 2020

Get a job, nepotism girl. A real one. — drzeus (@drzeus2020) February 3, 2020

Those fries are going straight to your hips. — kim (@4_the_babies) February 3, 2020

I bet she didn’t eat that cheeseburger. Lol — kuhnackl (@C_Murda17) February 3, 2020

Great job lil Miss Nepotism that's the last thing our kids or anyone should be eating... — Christine (@ChristineEliaz) February 4, 2020

​Some netizens took issue with the motive behind the posting of the image.

Look at me!!!! Look at me!!!!



I'm a gazillionaire and I eat the same junk you do!!



Look at me!!!!



No steak for me!!!! pic.twitter.com/pvzAQ7FmLj — Pink Iguana 🌊 (@PinkIguana11) February 3, 2020

Girl - we know U didn’t eat that damn burger and fries. Staged BS — ❄️Resist Witch 🌛🌕🌜 (@ResistWitch) February 3, 2020

​Some mocked Donald Trump's recent Super Bowl blunder where he congratulated Missouri instead of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahh those memories. Which city was this again? pic.twitter.com/JKv0AN8Adm — Alt White House Plumber (@TeamMitchMoscow) February 3, 2020

He wouldn't know if it was Iowa or the Middle East or Paris, Germany. — The Doctor (@Drstevenhobbs) February 4, 2020

However, some social media fans applauded the shared image and expressed support for Donald Trump.

You guys are so cute! Thanks for being real! — Brandie Koehler (@Brandie_bambi7) February 3, 2020

I love this so much❤️🙌🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XoqO2wmVl1 — I ❤️ Country 🇺🇸 ♡ 🇺🇸 (@M_USA1993) February 3, 2020

Ba da ba ba ba I'm LOVIN' it❣️



Thank you all for EVERYTHING ❤️🇺🇸🌹 pic.twitter.com/Wl5pKymlrV — #UnRedactedCopy Lori • Self Appointed Scribe (@LJT_is_me) February 3, 2020

​An hour before posting the throwback pic, Ivanka had also posted another photo from the campaign trail dating four years back.

In it, she is seen standing at the podium with Donald Trump standing to her left. The post was captioned:

"4 years ago...caucusing with 45 in Iowa."

4 years ago...Caucusing with 45 in Iowa 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hH0POmBdfV — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 3, 2020

​The First Daughter had made the posts against the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses, held on 3 February. The results of the latter have been late in coming in, due to a controversy surrounding the caucus reporting system that caused the Democratic Party to go almost a full day without releasing any results from Monday night's kickoff presidential caucuses in the swing state.

The situation was reportedly caused in part by a faulty mobile app.

The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results late Tuesday, showing former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the contest with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailing, with the results reflected 62 per cent of precincts in the state.

The next primary contest is the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary, to be held 11 February.