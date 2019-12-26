Ivanka Trump Lets Netizens Have a Look at Her Paris Runaway With Jared Kushner

While part of the Trump clan, including the US president, gathered in Florida’s Mar-a-Lago to celebrate Christmas, the first daughter and her husband traveled to Paris for what looks like a romantic holiday. This, however, prompted buzz online as several sneak peeks did not seem to be enough to diminish the curiosity of commenters.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher have headed to Paris for Christmas as the US president’s daughter and aide’s Instagram feed revealed. The “first daughter” has shared highlights of what seems like a stereotypical romantic trip, including all the must-see spots in the French capital: from the Eiffel Tower and the art treasury Louvre to a Paris café.

View this post on Instagram table pour deux ☕️ A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:27am PST

On Christmas Day, which her father and stepmother spent with Barron Trump, Donald Trump Junior and his girlfriend in Mar-A-Lago, the 38-year-old shared a picture from the tower viewing point as well as a relaxed snap with her husband. Its caption read: “Wishing everyone peace, joy, happiness and love this holiday season! Merry Christmas & Happy Chanukah!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 25, 2019 at 1:21pm PST

The couple could not avoid checking out the Louvre and having a look at Mona Lisa. Unlike ordinary tourists who have to put up with crowds in front of the masterpiece, the two enjoyed a tete-a-tete moment and recreated Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s meme-tastic photo from there.

View this post on Instagram Spotted in Paris: La Gioconda 👀 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 26, 2019 at 12:26am PST

“Spotted in Paris: La Gioconda,” Ivanka Trump noted in the comments.

Some were puzzled why there were no children in the pictures, suggesting that they might have travelled without them (it has not been reported if they took them).

Kushner and Ivanka in Paris, at the Ritz Carlton, on Christmas Day, away from their children? Color me not surprised. They certainly aren’t the wake up at home and open gifts by the fire surrounded by family types. — The Devil’s Doorbell (@devil_doorbell) December 25, 2019

Very sad. Ivanka &Jared doesn’t spend time with their kids. They are in Paris with no kids around them. — Donna (@donajea3161) December 25, 2019

So pictures of Ivanka and Jared have been posting while they are in Paris,question who leaves there kids at Christmas and Hanukkah? Talk about the apple not falling far from the tree!!!Self centered too😳😳🙄🖕🏼 — Mari Orfali (@mlorfali) December 26, 2019

​Others were quick to note that she preferred to stay away from her father at Christmas as well.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner go on quick Paris trip before joining POTUS in Florida https://t.co/EpRAcK7Ziu — Gossipieh (@gossipieh) December 24, 2019

​Some, however, were more concerned about who paid for the trip after a photo of the two having brunch at the Ritz Carlton emerged online.

Ivanka and Jared are in Paris, guess who pays? — lisa breland (@lisa_breland) December 24, 2019

Merry Christmas from the Trump’s and the Republican Party. They are also taking food stamps from 700,000 vets, disabled & children, a Christmas bonus! This in order to pay for tax breaks for rich, golf trips, security in Paris for Ivanka/Jared! Amoral Administration! https://t.co/WYldaqloU2 — ctruth (@album60054) December 26, 2019

Damn. There was an avalanche in Switzerland? The only time I wish the Grifters-In-Chief, Jared and Ivanka, were spending our hard earned tax dollars on a ski vacation instead of Paris. — 𝘿𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙨𝙚𝙮 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙢 (@dumptrump33) December 26, 2019