23:37 GMT +326 December 2019
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, walk to the White House after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, early Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington.

    Ivanka Trump Lets Netizens Have a Look at Her Paris Runaway With Jared Kushner

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Viral
    0 0 0
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107721/52/1077215202.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912261077873389-ivanka-trump-paris-runaway-jared-kushner/

    While part of the Trump clan, including the US president, gathered in Florida’s Mar-a-Lago to celebrate Christmas, the first daughter and her husband traveled to Paris for what looks like a romantic holiday. This, however, prompted buzz online as several sneak peeks did not seem to be enough to diminish the curiosity of commenters.

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher have headed to Paris for Christmas as the US president’s daughter and aide’s Instagram feed revealed. The “first daughter” has shared highlights of what seems like a stereotypical romantic trip, including all the must-see spots in the French capital: from the Eiffel Tower and the art treasury Louvre to a Paris café.

    table pour deux ☕️

    On Christmas Day, which her father and stepmother spent with Barron Trump, Donald Trump Junior and his girlfriend in Mar-A-Lago, the 38-year-old shared a picture from the tower viewing point as well as a relaxed snap with her husband. Its caption read: “Wishing everyone peace, joy, happiness and love this holiday season! Merry Christmas & Happy Chanukah!”

    Wishing everyone peace, joy, happiness and love this holiday season! Merry Christmas & Happy Chanukah! ❤️

    The couple could not avoid checking out the Louvre and having a look at Mona Lisa. Unlike ordinary tourists who have to put up with crowds in front of the masterpiece, the two enjoyed a tete-a-tete moment and recreated Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s meme-tastic photo from there.

    Spotted in Paris: La Gioconda 👀

    “Spotted in Paris: La Gioconda,” Ivanka Trump noted in the comments.

    Some were puzzled why there were no children in the pictures, suggesting that they might have travelled without them (it has not been reported if they took them).

    ​Others were quick to note that she preferred to stay away from her father at Christmas as well.

    ​Some, however, were more concerned about who paid for the trip after a photo of the two having brunch at the Ritz Carlton emerged online.

    Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Christmas, Instagram, Paris, US
