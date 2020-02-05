Democratic Party “Sows Confusion” & “Undermines Confidence in Democracy” in Iowa

Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author -“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News analyst and the producer of the show By Any Means Necessary, and Max Blumenthal, bestselling author, the senior editor of Grayzone and co-host of Moderate Rebels.

As of this recording, the nation still doesn’t know who won yesterday’s Iowa caucuses. The Iowa Democratic Party used a new app this year to tally votes and to calculate delegate apportionment. But the app simply didn’t work, and no numbers were forthcoming from the Party. Donald Trump took to Twitter to mock the Party and the entire process, and even Democratic insiders concede that they are in the middle of an unmitigated disaster. The candidates, meanwhile, pretended to not be bothered by the debacle, and they all flew to New Hampshire during the night to begin campaigning there in advance of next week’s primary.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with a special new guest - Prof. Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism,” joins the show.

