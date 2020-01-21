Register
14:12 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    First lady Melania Trump speaks during a discussion with students regarding the issues they are facing in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington

    ‘Free at Last’: Late Show Host Mocks First Lady Melania Trump on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107685/78/1076857857.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001211078092598-free-at-last-late-show-host-mocks-first-lady-melania-trump-on-martin-luther-king-jr-day/

    The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert called out First Lady Melania Trump on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, ridiculing her tweet honoring the late civil rights hero.

    “Late Show” moderator Stephen Colbert took a jab at First Lady Melania Trump in his monologue on Monday evening.

    ​“Let’s start off the evening on a positive note: Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A beautiful day to celebrate, a beautiful message to remember,” said Colbert.

    The late-night comic then proceeded to mock Melania Trump’s MLK Day tweet honoring the late American Christian minister and activist, saying:

    “Melania’s tweet was short and sweet. “Together we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay,”” said Colbert.

    The comic went on:

    “She really relates to Dr. King’s message—especially the part about wanting to be “free at last.””

    He added:

    “It’s what I heard.”

    The show’s host then took apart the graphics FLOTUS had used in the tweet.

    “The oddest thing about that tweet was the graphic she used, which just said “MLK Day.” Timely…and factual,”” said Colbert sarcastically.
    “And I’m being told we have a preview of the first lady’s tweet for tomorrow: “Together we honor—Tuesday, January 21.” Again, so truthful,”” mocked the writer and political commentator.

    Fans online also weighed in on what some perceived to be a very “stark” message.

    ​Other netizens, however, took the opportunity to applaud the First Lady for her message.

     

     

    Related:

    Melania Trump Named 2020 ‘Woman of Distinction’ by Florida University For Her ‘Be Best’ Campaign
    Stunning Revelations About FLOTUS Revealed by Melania Trump Childhood Friends from Slovenia
    Donald and Melania Trump Cheered by Crowd at College Football National Championship Game - Video
    Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: New Book Reportedly Reveals What Part of Trump Melania Likes the Most
    Tags:
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show, Martin Luther King Jr, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse