‘Free at Last’: Late Show Host Mocks First Lady Melania Trump on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert called out First Lady Melania Trump on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, ridiculing her tweet honoring the late civil rights hero.

“Late Show” moderator Stephen Colbert took a jab at First Lady Melania Trump in his monologue on Monday evening.

Together we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Bv6m1ZZtXG — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2020

​“Let’s start off the evening on a positive note: Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A beautiful day to celebrate, a beautiful message to remember,” said Colbert.

The late-night comic then proceeded to mock Melania Trump’s MLK Day tweet honoring the late American Christian minister and activist, saying:

“Melania’s tweet was short and sweet. “Together we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay,”” said Colbert.

The comic went on:

“She really relates to Dr. King’s message—especially the part about wanting to be “free at last.””

He added:

“It’s what I heard.”

The show’s host then took apart the graphics FLOTUS had used in the tweet.

“The oddest thing about that tweet was the graphic she used, which just said “MLK Day.” Timely…and factual,”” said Colbert sarcastically.

“And I’m being told we have a preview of the first lady’s tweet for tomorrow: “Together we honor—Tuesday, January 21.” Again, so truthful,”” mocked the writer and political commentator.

Fans online also weighed in on what some perceived to be a very “stark” message.

That's it? That's the message? — Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) January 20, 2020

Hey, it took her all of yesterday to think of it and design it. 🤷‍♀️ — JAS🐶 (@aleksandra2002) January 20, 2020

I’d get a doctor to take a look at that. #TDS — AnnieG (@g_analytical) January 20, 2020

Literally what I was saying. Like no picture no insperational quote. Thats it.... — Kiersten Gilmore (@kikigilm) January 20, 2020

It's pathetic.😒Today I googled #MLKDay #MartinLutherKing for quotes to put on my page and found 1000s of inspiring quotes that uplifted me. She chose blank paper, black ltrs. It says zero about him. It's NOT about a day insomuch as a celebration of a great American hero. pic.twitter.com/QfOibC3vSF — ShirleyAnn Adams🌍 (@ShirlsAdams) January 20, 2020

That took about one brain cell. — PJ McIlvaine (@PJMcIlvaine) January 20, 2020

​Other netizens, however, took the opportunity to applaud the First Lady for her message.

Thank you FLOTUS. You libs don't like it...then stay off her posts. Your posts are passed disgusting. Shame on your parents for not teaching you respect. — Julie marsh (@Jjm4954) January 20, 2020

Would you prefer her to be walking around in blackface quoting doctor King? Have a seat, drink some water Matt.. you’re frothing at the mouth. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕷𝖎𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖙𝖔𝖗 (@TLiberalator) January 20, 2020

there is nothing she could have said

that you would not hate her for saying. — vermindust (@vermindust) January 20, 2020

What's is your message? You see a nice post on MLK from FLOTUS and first thing you think is how can I troll this? Not at all what MLK would want. #BeBetter — theopinionatedguy (@trentkibbe) January 20, 2020

​