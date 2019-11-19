Register
19 November 2019
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump meets with teens on their experience with vaping as part of her Be Best initiative at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 9, 2019

    Netizens Weigh in on Melania Trump’s ‘Commitment’ to Keep E-Cigarettes Out of the Hands of Children

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US President Donald Trump has reportedly backed off an earlier proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes amid warnings by political advisers and lobbyists not to antagonize supporters, while a recent report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 42 people across 24 US states have died from lung injuries linked to e-cigarette use.

    On Monday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham stated that First Lady Melania Trump remains committed to preventing children from using e-cigarettes, reported CNN.

    "Through her initiative, Be Best, Mrs. Trump has put her priority on the health and safety of children. She does not believe e-cigarettes or any nicotine products should be marketed or available to children," said Grisham.

    Earlier, in September, Melania Trump was part of an announcement by the US President and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar made before media in the Oval Office, when Trump stated there would be new "very strong recommendations" to ban the use of flavoured e-cigarettes.

    At the time the First Lady tweeted:

    The tweet generated a wave of response on social media, as some commented on lack of research into the matter:

    Many tweeted the importance of “silencing guns” to prevent innocent deaths.

    ​There were those who expressed their support for the First Lady.

    ​The announcement of the First Lady’s stance regarding the contentious issue comes as President Donald Trump is believed to be putting political considerations to the fore ahead of his previously mulled plan to ban flavoured e-cigarettes.

    According to The New York Times, Trump was reportedly persuaded by advisers to shelve the proposal during a 4 November flight to a political rally in Kentucky, as his move could potentially be met with criticism from supporters.

    The publication also reported that of late, Trump has been lobbied by tobacco and vaping companies, as well as organisations like Americans for Tax Reform, which are concerned lest regulatory restrictions negatively impact the booming e-cigarette industry.

    Public health officials have been sounding the alarm over a rising number of teens using e-cigarettes, because nicotine can harm a young person's developing brain. E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine as well as other chemicals that are known to damage health.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that young people who vape may be more likely to start smoking traditional cigarettes.

    According to a recent report by CDC 42 people across 24 US states have died from lung injuries linked to e-cigarette use, with over 2,000 patients experiencing vaping-related illnesses in recent months.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
