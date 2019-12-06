FLOTUS Accused of ‘Faux Outrage’ After She Bashes Trump Impeachment Witness For Naming Her Son

On Thursday, US First Lady Melania Trump berated a Stanford University law professor for mentioning her son Barron during testimony on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Joe Scarborough, co-host of NBC News’ Morning Joe show, has blamed FLOTUS for venting “faux outrage” over a congressional witness mentioning 13-year-old Barron Trump during a recent House impeachment hearing against the US President.

“By the way, Melania Trump, I’m still waiting for her to ask her husband to apologize for face-shaming my wife, lying about my wife, saying that she was bleeding badly from a facelift, taking a personal conversation, a private conversation and she ... never did anything”, he said.

The host asserted that Melania Trump “actually attacked Mika [Brzezinski, Scarborough's wife and on-air no. 2]” by posting her tweet, in which she slammed the witness.

“And for her husband lying and face-shaming and talking about, you know, seriously […] think about all the people that Donald Trump has attacked viciously and Melania Trump has quietly sat by and said nothing”, Scarborough added.

His remarks came after FLOTUS tweeted on Thursday that Stanford University law professor Pamela Karlan “should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it”.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Barron Trump is the youngest son of the US president and his only child with Melania. The former deputy aide to the US General Attorney, Karlan mentioned Barron’s name on Wednesday when she criticized Trump’s conduct during her witness testimony in front of House Democrats.

“Kings could do no wrong because the King’s word was law, but contrary to what president Trump says, Article II does not give him the power to do anything he wants [...] The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he cannot make him a baron”, Karlan said.

She apologised by saying that “it was wrong of me to do that” after the hearing learned about Melania Trump’s tweet which was read aloud.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

In June 2017, Trump hit out at Mika Brzezinski in a Twitter rant, claiming that she once visited his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, while "bleeding from a face-lift”.