Trump Challenges 'Do Nothing' Democrats: 'If You Are Going to Impeach Me, Do It Now, Fast'

US President Donald Trump has unleashed a fresh rant against the Democrats, defiantly challenging them to impeach him now.

"The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House," he tweeted. "They have no impeachment case and are demeaning our country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy."

"Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business."

