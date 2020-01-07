'Nice Day at the Range': Donald Trump Jr. Shares Rifle Pic With Image of 'Jailed' Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump Jr. has posted three photos on Instagram of his AR-15 that features a depiction of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton apparently behind bars on the magazine.
In the images, posted on Sunday, 5 January, the US President’s eldest son - Executive Vice President at The Trump Organization - smiles while holding the lightweight semi-automatic assault rifle, as the caption reads:
"Nice day at the range. @rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag ..."
The Crusader cross is pictured directly above Hillary's head on the magazine.
Nice day at the range. @rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag...🔥🤣🔥🤣🔥
Netizens condemned Donald Trump Jr for posting an image of himself with a weapon amidst the current spiraling US-Iran tensions.
Donald Trump Jr. picks TODAY to post an image of his assault rifle complete with a Crusader's Cross etched into it.— Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 6, 2020
The Crusader's Cross, aka 'Jerusalem Cross' is associated with the 12th-century crusader state known as the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem. /ht @SouthEastARA @RVAwonk pic.twitter.com/XoVmaJpXVa
This isn't "triggering the libs" - it's stochastic terrorism.— Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 6, 2020
Anders Breivik posed like this too, and he also loved his Crusader's Cross imagery.
Donnie's trying to get people killed. pic.twitter.com/CA7SKO7nKn
All Don Jr is trying to do is "trigger the libs." He wrote a whole book on it. I wonder what would happen if we just ignored him? Obviously, we'd have to have someone keep an eye out to make sure he doesn't harm himself or others.— The Dragnet News (@dragnetizen) January 6, 2020
I'm over this clown & his circus act.
The image of the Jerusalem Cross also sparked a debate as to its meaning in this particular case.
Everything old is new again. I studied the Crusades as an undergrad. I used to think humans had grown since then.— This is fine... (@ATinaAbroad) January 6, 2020
That’s not just the Jerusalem cross. The part of the lower receiver it’s on is modified to look like a great helm, the standard square-head helmet of crusader knights. This gun is about killing Muslims.— Brobot (@i_am_a_r0bot) January 6, 2020
The gun is called a “Crusader” pic.twitter.com/Gi44GKLX2T— Dave Menaker (@menakd) January 6, 2020
100%. This photo chilled my soul.— This is fine... (@ATinaAbroad) January 6, 2020
Other netizens mulled the reasoning behind the Instagram post by the President’s son.
He must have heard somewhere, he’s on top of the list for Republican candidates in 2024. Time to show off to his base— Bradley Baker (@runswithcoffee) January 6, 2020
Oh, surely he's just getting ready to enlist if his father's actions trigger a war.— Wendy Edwards (@wayward710) January 6, 2020
I think Donnie isnt smart enough to know what the symbols are. He was likely handed the weapon, thought it looked "cool" and had Hillary behind bars so he posed with it— (((bonedoc))) (@sharounporat) January 6, 2020
Some netizens, however, couldn’t help admire the custom-made weapon that looked “cool”.
Dude, that looks awesome!— Yawg The Resolute (@Yawgmothx) January 6, 2020
That's a sweet custom AR15 and the magazine is priceless!— D (@2APatriot2) January 7, 2020
Good one! Who ever said that the Trump family doesn't have a great sense of humor? Now for the longing of humor to become a reality in real time.👍🤣— TBasharel Mega (@tbhapi) January 6, 2020
That’s a cool-looking firearm, my dude. Wish I had one like it.— Rocko’s Chicken Express (@ChickenRocko) January 6, 2020
After the image of the Jerusalem Cross on the rifle sparked speculations online, Donald Trump Jr.'s spokesman told CNBC:
“Anyone claiming that the Jerusalem Cross is some sort of political statement, couldn’t be more ignorant. Symbols depicting various historical warriors are about as common in gun culture as hating President Trump is in the oped pages of the New York Times.”
He added:
“Don’s Instagram post was strictly about him using a famous meme to mock Hillary Clinton, as he and many others have done on numerous occasions and will surely do again in the future, so long as it continues triggering humorless liberals."
The image of Hillary Clinton behind bars stems from "Lock her up", a chant President Donald Trump supporters embraced vigorously at presidential campaign rallies in 2016 and 2020.
