'Nice Day at the Range': Donald Trump Jr. Shares Rifle Pic With Image of 'Jailed' Hillary Clinton

Netizens were left rattled on Sunday as images of the US President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. posing with an assault rifle hit social media.

Donald Trump Jr. has posted three photos on Instagram of his AR-15 that features a depiction of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton apparently behind bars on the magazine.

In the images, posted on Sunday, 5 January, the US President’s eldest son - Executive Vice President at The Trump Organization - smiles while holding the lightweight semi-automatic assault rifle, as the caption reads:

"Nice day at the range. @rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag ..."

The Crusader cross is pictured directly above Hillary's head on the magazine.

Netizens condemned Donald Trump Jr for posting an image of himself with a weapon amidst the current spiraling US-Iran tensions.

Donald Trump Jr. picks TODAY to post an image of his assault rifle complete with a Crusader's Cross etched into it.



The Crusader's Cross, aka 'Jerusalem Cross' is associated with the 12th-century crusader state known as the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem. /ht @SouthEastARA @RVAwonk pic.twitter.com/XoVmaJpXVa — Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 6, 2020

This isn't "triggering the libs" - it's stochastic terrorism.



Anders Breivik posed like this too, and he also loved his Crusader's Cross imagery.



Donnie's trying to get people killed. pic.twitter.com/CA7SKO7nKn — Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 6, 2020

All Don Jr is trying to do is "trigger the libs." He wrote a whole book on it. I wonder what would happen if we just ignored him? Obviously, we'd have to have someone keep an eye out to make sure he doesn't harm himself or others.



I'm over this clown & his circus act. — The Dragnet News (@dragnetizen) January 6, 2020

​The image of the Jerusalem Cross also sparked a debate as to its meaning in this particular case.

Everything old is new again. I studied the Crusades as an undergrad. I used to think humans had grown since then. — This is fine... (@ATinaAbroad) January 6, 2020

That’s not just the Jerusalem cross. The part of the lower receiver it’s on is modified to look like a great helm, the standard square-head helmet of crusader knights. This gun is about killing Muslims. — Brobot (@i_am_a_r0bot) January 6, 2020

The gun is called a “Crusader” pic.twitter.com/Gi44GKLX2T — Dave Menaker (@menakd) January 6, 2020

100%. This photo chilled my soul. — This is fine... (@ATinaAbroad) January 6, 2020

​Other netizens mulled the reasoning behind the Instagram post by the President’s son.

He must have heard somewhere, he’s on top of the list for Republican candidates in 2024. Time to show off to his base — Bradley Baker (@runswithcoffee) January 6, 2020

Oh, surely he's just getting ready to enlist if his father's actions trigger a war. — Wendy Edwards (@wayward710) January 6, 2020

I think Donnie isnt smart enough to know what the symbols are. He was likely handed the weapon, thought it looked "cool" and had Hillary behind bars so he posed with it — (((bonedoc))) (@sharounporat) January 6, 2020

​Some netizens, however, couldn’t help admire the custom-made weapon that looked “cool”.

Dude, that looks awesome! — Yawg The Resolute (@Yawgmothx) January 6, 2020

That's a sweet custom AR15 and the magazine is priceless! — D (@2APatriot2) January 7, 2020

Good one! Who ever said that the Trump family doesn't have a great sense of humor? Now for the longing of humor to become a reality in real time.👍🤣 — TBasharel Mega (@tbhapi) January 6, 2020

That’s a cool-looking firearm, my dude. Wish I had one like it. — Rocko’s Chicken Express (@ChickenRocko) January 6, 2020

​After the image of the Jerusalem Cross on the rifle sparked speculations online, Donald Trump Jr.'s spokesman told CNBC:

“Anyone claiming that the Jerusalem Cross is some sort of political statement, couldn’t be more ignorant. Symbols depicting various historical warriors are about as common in gun culture as hating President Trump is in the oped pages of the New York Times.”

He added:

“Don’s Instagram post was strictly about him using a famous meme to mock Hillary Clinton, as he and many others have done on numerous occasions and will surely do again in the future, so long as it continues triggering humorless liberals."

The image of Hillary Clinton behind bars stems from "Lock her up", a chant President Donald Trump supporters embraced vigorously at presidential campaign rallies in 2016 and 2020.