14:57 GMT +307 January 2020
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shields her eyes as she takes her seat to talk with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington.

    'Nice Day at the Range': Donald Trump Jr. Shares Rifle Pic With Image of 'Jailed' Hillary Clinton

    US
    by
    121
    Netizens were left rattled on Sunday as images of the US President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. posing with an assault rifle hit social media.

    Donald Trump Jr. has posted three photos on Instagram of his AR-15 that features a depiction of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton apparently behind bars on the magazine.

    In the images, posted on Sunday, 5 January, the US President’s eldest son - Executive Vice President at The Trump Organization - smiles while holding the lightweight semi-automatic assault rifle, as the caption reads:

    "Nice day at the range. @rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag ..."

    The Crusader cross is pictured directly above Hillary's head on the magazine.

    Nice day at the range. @rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag...🔥🤣🔥🤣🔥

    Netizens condemned Donald Trump Jr for posting an image of himself with a weapon amidst the current spiraling US-Iran tensions.

    ​The image of the Jerusalem Cross also sparked a debate as to its meaning in this particular case.

    ​Other netizens mulled the reasoning behind the Instagram post by the President’s son.

    ​Some netizens, however, couldn’t help admire the custom-made weapon that looked “cool”.

    ​After the image of the Jerusalem Cross on the rifle sparked speculations online, Donald Trump Jr.'s spokesman told CNBC:

    “Anyone claiming that the Jerusalem Cross is some sort of political statement, couldn’t be more ignorant. Symbols depicting various historical warriors are about as common in gun culture as hating President Trump is in the oped pages of the New York Times.”

    He added:

    “Don’s Instagram post was strictly about him using a famous meme to mock Hillary Clinton, as he and many others have done on numerous occasions and will surely do again in the future, so long as it continues triggering humorless liberals."

    The image of Hillary Clinton behind bars stems from "Lock her up", a chant President Donald Trump supporters embraced vigorously at presidential campaign rallies in 2016 and 2020.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr
    Votre message a été envoyé!
