Netizens Tear Into Ivanka Trump for Praising Donald Jr.'s Book Success

The first book from Donald Trump Jr., “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list on 13 November and outlines the author’s vision of the left and their tactics regarding conservatives.

US First Daughter Ivanka Trump has unleashed a storm of criticism on social media for defending the impressive sales of a new book penned by her elder brother, Donald Trump Jr.

On Sunday, Ivanka tweeted:

"A huge congratulations to my brother @donaldjtrumpjr on the publication of his new book, Triggered. Jared and I were honored to host a celebration of his success in D.C. this past week. Congratulations, Don, on #Triggering so many with a #1 NYT bestseller!"

This first literary effort by Trump, Jr. is said to offer his perception of the left and the tactics they employ, according to the author, to “oust conservatives out of the public arena”.

Among those celebrating the book sales was President Donald Trump, who tweeted:

“Wow! Was just told that my son’s book, ‘Triggered,’ is Number One on The New York Times Bestseller List. Congratulations Don!”

​Netizens, however, came down hard on Ivanka for lauding the book.

You look foolish promoting him — Happy Hippy Girl Living The Dream ✌🏻 (@gpueschel) November 17, 2019

Especially for the first time just now, almost two weeks after her brother's book was released. — Christine (@sis2catbat) November 18, 2019

Sort of the opposite of #BeBest — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) November 18, 2019

Where is your book, "Unqualified"? — FP Smith (@fpsmith303) November 18, 2019

​Many on social media pointed to the fact that there was a dagger symbol next to the book listing, indicating that some of the sales were “bulk purchases”.

It doesn’t count when you have to reach #1 with bulk sales. He’s still the loser he’s always been. pic.twitter.com/NW8zccy16n — Jennifer O'Neill 🌊 (@Jenspends68) November 17, 2019

Is the Republican Party still giving away signed copies with any donation ?

That's gotta be a big boost to sales ,right !. — TED PARKER (@tedateconomy) November 18, 2019

Please tell us how much bulk was sold so he would reach #1 . — BobbieLenhoff (@BobbieLenhoff) November 17, 2019

Daddy bought the books in bulk



Hope you did not charge the taxpayers for this party?! — Debbie (@Debbie56111656) November 17, 2019

​Other social media comments suggested that Don Jr. and his father actually had ghost writers pen their "bestselling" books.

Bulk buy for a book he didn’t actually write, just like dad! — pcamp10 (@pcamp10) November 17, 2019

No. 1 on NY Times Bestseller List

Currently, "Triggered" sits atop The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list and has reportedly outsold the combined sales of the Number 2 and Number 3 top books on the list.

The Times appended a dagger (†) to the book's title, indicating its belief the book made its way onto its bestseller list in a way that seems “suspicious".

In this case, most of "Triggered's" sales appear to come from bulk purchases and not individual sales.

Donald Trump Jr has responded to critics’ suggestions that sales of his book are being artificially boosted by deploring the fact the Times placed a "deadly dagger" next to his book's title and claiming the newspaper does that "to a lot of conservative books".