Register
09:43 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, speaks on a panel at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, 18 October 2019

    Netizens Tear Into Ivanka Trump for Praising Donald Jr.'s Book Success

    © REUTERS / JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The first book from Donald Trump Jr., “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list on 13 November and outlines the author’s vision of the left and their tactics regarding conservatives.

    US First Daughter Ivanka Trump has unleashed a storm of criticism on social media for defending the impressive sales of a new book penned by her elder brother, Donald Trump Jr.

    On Sunday, Ivanka tweeted:

    "A huge congratulations to my brother @donaldjtrumpjr on the publication of his new book, Triggered. Jared and I were honored to host a celebration of his success in D.C. this past week. Congratulations, Don, on #Triggering so many with a #1 NYT bestseller!"

    ​The book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us”, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list on 13 November.

    This first literary effort by Trump, Jr. is said to offer his perception of the left and the tactics they employ, according to the author, to “oust conservatives out of the public arena”.

    Among those celebrating the book sales was President Donald Trump, who tweeted:

    “Wow! Was just told that my son’s book, ‘Triggered,’ is Number One on The New York Times Bestseller List. Congratulations Don!”

    ​Netizens, however, came down hard on Ivanka for lauding the book.

    ​Many on social media pointed to the fact that there was a dagger symbol next to the book listing, indicating that some of the sales were “bulk purchases”.

    ​Other social media comments suggested that Don Jr. and his father actually had ghost writers pen their "bestselling" books.

    No. 1 on NY Times Bestseller List

    Currently, "Triggered" sits atop The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list and has reportedly outsold the combined sales of the Number 2 and Number 3 top books on the list.

    Donald Trump Jr., holds his new Book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us at Barnes & Noble on 5th Avenue on November 5, 2019 in New York
    © AFP 2019 / ANGELA WEISS
    Triggered? Trump Jr. Trolled After Allegedly Being Booed by Supporters at Book Promotion Event
    The Times appended a dagger (†) to the book's title, indicating its belief the book made its way onto its bestseller list in a way that seems “suspicious".

    In this case, most of "Triggered's" sales appear to come from bulk purchases and not individual sales.

    Donald Trump Jr has responded to critics’ suggestions that sales of his book are being artificially boosted by deploring the fact the Times placed a "deadly dagger" next to his book's title and claiming the newspaper does that "to a lot of conservative books".

    Related:

    Twitter Erupts After Donald Trump Jr Calls Kanye West Pioneer and Praises His New Album
    James Corden and Orlando Bloom Begged Ivanka Trump to ‘Make a Difference’ in Drunken Exchange
    Donald Trump Jr. Says in His Book That Instagram, Twitter Are ‘Shadow Banning’ Him
    Ex-White House Ethics Chief Doubts Ivanka Trump’s Brand ‘Shut Down’ Amid Approval of New Trademarks
    ‘Entire Economy Added 6 Mln:’ Ivanka Trump Jeered as POTUS Boasts She Created 14 Million Jobs in US 
    Ivanka Trump Drives Netizens Nuts by Casually Walking in DC in Pink 'Pyjama' Suit
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Natasha Poly walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Kodak Theatre on 16 November 2006 in Hollywood, California.
    Taste of Russia: Victoria's Secret Models Stun with Gorgeous Looks
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse