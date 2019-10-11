Register
07:05 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, attends a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., October 10, 2019.

    ‘Lock Him Up’ Chant Erupts as Eric Trump Mocks Joe Biden at Minneapolis Rally

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe

    Can it be that the Trump followers have found themselves a new target?

    Donald Trump’s Minneapolis rally audience burst into chanting after Eric Trump, who spoke ahead of his father in a bid to warm up attendees, lashed out at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter on Thursday.

    At some point during his speech Eric suggested that Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren must be not “looking too good” after seeing “all this crowd” at Minneapolis before turning his attack on the Bidens.

    “How do you think his son is feeling right now after embezzling a lot of money, taking a lot of money?” the younger Trump told the audience. “The crookedness. He’s not looking too good either.”

    He then suggested altering the notorious Trump chant to refer to Biden instead of Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton.

    “Maybe ‘Lock her up’ goes to ‘Lock him up.’ I don’t know,” Eric said in his warm-up act speech. “I don’t know, I like ‘lock her up’ a little bit more, but thank you, that’s a good idea.”

    The rally audience liked the idea as well, briefly chanting “lock him up”.

    Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, both face scrutiny in relation to business they have done in Ukraine. Hunter is a member of the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a firm facing allegations of corruption in Ukraine. The former vice president is under fire for demanding the former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire his prosecutor general – a deed he publicly admitted to. 

    Democrats have initiated an impeachment inquiry into Trump for a favor plea he made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe allegations of wrongdoing by the two Bidens. Dems say Trump used the withholding of military funding for Ukraine as leverage against Zelensky – an allegation that both leaders have denied.

    Related:

    Eric Trump Says Entire Family of US President Receives Threats
    Eric Trump Mercilessly Mocked for Trying to "Make Christmas Great Again"
    Eric Trump: Ivanka ‘Has Done More for Women’ Than Anyone in DC
    ‘Welcome to the Tiffany and Eric Club’: Netizens Scorn Trump’s Oval Office Flub on Barron
    Tags:
    rally, Joe Biden, Eric Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse