‘Didn’t Cut It Off, Just Retired’: Caitlyn Jenner Brags About Penis Achievements

The former paterfamilias of the Kardashians announced that she had completed a gender reassignment in 2017. However, before this transition, Bruce-turned Caitlyn Jenner had fathered 6 children, including Instagram divas - top model Kendal Jenner and her billionaire sister, makeup tycoon Kylie Jenner.

Reality TV star and Olympic god medalist Caitlyn Jenner has paid comic tribute to the penis she used to have before becoming a transgender woman. The sensitive topic was brought up on Comedy Central’s The Roast of Alec Baldwin, which is to be aired on 15 September. Speaking to the audience, the 69-year-old laughed off the “silly comments and jokes” about her cutting “it” off and apparently implied that her penis deserves more respect for its contribution to US pop culture and business.

“Let me remind you, it made Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire in history. It made Kendall Jenner, the highest-paid model in the world. I raised 10 children. I currently, well; I’m coming up on 20 grandchildren. I didn’t cut it off. I just retired it. It was done”, she joked.

However, one of the poster figures for the American LGBTQ movement ended up being roasted, as well. Her daughter Kendall’s ex-boyfriend, NBA player Blake Griffin, joked about giving the famous siblings “father issues”. He did not stop at this though.

“Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d**k”, he added.

Then-Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner, who share the two celebrity daughters, had been married more than 20 years when they announced their separation in 2013 and finalised their divorce in 2014. Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender the next year and in 2017 announced she had underwent gender reassignment surgery.