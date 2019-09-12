Register
01:18 GMT +312 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron walk on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington from Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 18, 2019

    ‘Welcome to the Tiffany and Eric Club’: Netizens Scorn Trump’s Oval Office Flub on Barron

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    3 0 0
    Subscribe

    Social media users are once again accusing US President Donald Trump of being a bad father following an odd reference to his own son during an anti-vaping speech in the Oval Office.

    Trump, alongside US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar II and acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Norman Sharpless, announced Wednesday that his administration is moving to ban flavored electronic cigarettes and vape juices.

    In an effort to bring the First Lady of the US Melania Trump into the conversation, the US president appeared to stumble and mentioned his son Barron in an odd way.

    “We can’t allow people get sick, and we can’t have our youth be so affected… and that’s how the first lady got involved. She’s got a son, together, that is a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it,” he said during his Oval Office presser.

    Naturally, many netizens took the verbal flub as an opportunity to go in on the president.

    Trump’s comments come less than two weeks after former Director of Oval Office Operations at the White House Madeleine Westerhout said that she was closer to the US president than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump.

    However, the real bombshell from Westerhout prior to her removal from the White House was her claim that Trump did not like being photographed with Tiffany because he felt that she was “overweight,” according to Politico.

    Despite Westerhout’s claims, Trump did not have much to say about Tiffany other than that he loves her. Following the debacle, Tiffany posted a quote by the 13th century poet Rumi to her Instagram story which read: “Study me as much as you like, you will not know me, for I differ in a hundred ways from what you see me to be. Put yourself behind my eyes and see me as I see myself, for I have chosen to dwell in a place you cannot see.”

    Related:

    Melania Trump Left out of POTUS' Twitter Feed on Mother’s Day
    Photos: Trump-Branded Camo Gear Modeled by Don. Jr. Raises Eyebrows
    Ivanka Trump’s Haircut in Spotlight as She Heads to South America, Promoting Women’s Empowerment
    White House Rips Meghan McCain for Accusing Ivanka and Jared of Crashing Her Dad's Funeral
    Despite Bolton’s Firing, Like-Minded Warmakers Pompeo, Pence Remain in Trump’s Ear
    Tags:
    e-cigarettes, e-cigarette, vaping, health, FDA, children, Oval Office, Social Media, Twitter, Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, POTUS, FLOTUS, Melania Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse