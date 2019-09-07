Register
00:23 GMT +307 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Vaping advertisement

    CDC Warns Against E-Cigarette Use as Vaping-Related Deaths Increase

    © Photo : Rex Features
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Federal health authorities are urging people to stop vaping after a third electronic cigarette-related death was confirmed Friday; a fourth is being investigated, and two more were reported the same day.

    In a news release Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encouraged people to discontinue vaping while it continues to investigate 450 confirmed or suspected vaping-related illnesses in 33 states. Some patients became ill after using THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive substance in marijuana) and nicotine-containing products, while others fell ill from nicotine-only products.

    "While this investigation is ongoing, people should consider not using e-cigarette products. People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms," the CDC wrote in its news release.

    "People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever) and promptly seek medical attention for any health concerns," the CDC added.

    The CDC’s press release comes the same day that US’ third vaping-related death was confirmed in Indiana. 

    “The death, which occurred in an individual older than age 18, was confirmed Sept. 5 as part of an investigation involving health officials at the local and federal levels and in surrounding states. No additional details about the patient will be provided due to privacy laws,” the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed Friday.

    Two other deaths have been confirmed in Illinois and Oregon, although there may be more. The CDC has not confirmed the location of the fourth case, which is still being investigated. However, Minnesota and Los Angeles health officials both reported vaping-related deaths Friday. According to Minnesota State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the patient who died was more than 65 years old and had a history of lung disease. No details have yet been revealed about the case in Los Angeles.

    New York officials revealed Thursday that they found “very high levels” of the chemical vitamin E acetate in vaping products containing cannabis. However, Mitch Zeller, the director of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, recently told reporters that “no one substance or compound, including vitamin E acetate, has been identified in all of the samples tested." 

    “It's important to emphasize that identifying any compounds that are present in the samples will ultimately just turn out to be one piece of the puzzle that will not necessarily answer questions about causality," Zeller is quoted as saying by multiple sources.

    A new study published Friday in the Oxford Academic Journal of the Endocrine Society, found that compounds in vaping fluids might impair fertility in women and even cause developmental problems in babies. Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill used female mice to conduct the study.

    "We found that e-cigarette usage prior to conception significantly delayed implantation of a fertilized embryo to the uterus, thus delaying and reducing fertility (in mice)," study author Kathleen Caron told media outlets. "We also discovered that e-cigarette usage throughout pregnancy changed the long-term health and metabolism of female offspring - imparting lifelong, second-generation effects on the growing fetus,” including reduced weight, she said.

    "These findings are important because they change our views on the perceived safety of e-cigarettes as alternatives to traditional cigarettes before and during pregnancy," Caron added.

    Related:

    First Possible Vaping-Related Death Reported in US - Illinois Health Department
    US Vaping Lobby Sues Authorities in a Bid to Delay Review of E-Cigarette Standards
    Test Proves that Marijuana Vaping Products Contaminant Is Linked to Mysterious Deadly Lung Illness
    94 Cases of Severe Lung Disease Are Suspected to Be Linked to Vaping Oil
    'Vaping' Damages Arteries And Blood Vessels Even Without Nicotine, Study Finds
    Tags:
    study, deaths, vaping
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse