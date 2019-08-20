Barron Trump’s Sudden Growth Spurt Has Twitter Agog as Photos Show Him Towering Over Dad

Not much has been seen or heard about US President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron, 13, since his father became president, per White House rules, with even pictures usually off-limits unless the child is in public with his parents.

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron, who is 13 years old, seems to have grown significantly and already towers above his mother Melania, who is 5-foot-11 without high heels, and his father, who is 6-foot-2.

This became obvious on Sunday evening when US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, and Barron returned to the White House after a weekend spent in New Jersey at the Trump golf resort in Bedminster, with journalists taking pictures of the family walking side by side.

Barron seems to have had a sudden growth spurt: he's now at least slightly taller than both of his parents, and has altered his image, too.

His haircut was shorter, almost shaved on the sides, longer on the top but shorter than his previous cuts.

The teenager was sporting a casual look, in a black Ralph Lauren shirt, black jeans and white Nike sneakers.

In February, before he turned 13 in March, Barron seemed to be significantly shorter in pictures with his parents.

MANDEL NGAN US President-elect Donald Trump and family

The most striking contrast can be seen in photos of the Trump family during the inauguration ceremony on 20 January 2017.

Boys at age 13 on average measure around 5-foot-2 and continue to grow until around 17.

Twitter users have picked up on the extraordinary growth spurt of the US president’s son Barron, writing:​

Barron Trump has gotten so tall, so fast, in a little over two years 😮 pic.twitter.com/ETQXgIf3BM — Highly Favored 🌿🙏🏽 (@tokingblackgirl) August 20, 2019

Someone wanna tell me why Barron Trump is like 6 feet 2 inches tall and only 13 years old? — Drew Shannon (@DrewWorldOrder) August 19, 2019

Barron Trump is 13 and he's taller than his 6ft 2 father. Does the US government have some kind of special growth formula because this is crazy pic.twitter.com/miznm0bWTh — Jahan Sahni (@JustJahansTake) August 19, 2019

Such a handsome loving young man !!! God bless you Barron you truly have a wonderful family ❤️🦢❤️😍 — Sharon Elizabeth (@Sharonshikany1) August 20, 2019

It’s probably some sort of growth disorder pic.twitter.com/US38JgKpnF — Foxfur (@SirFoxFur) August 19, 2019

​Others were not really surprised, considering the boy has two very tall parents.

this happened to my nephew, his was this little shy boy with long eye lashes & literally in a blink he was 6 ft tall looking like a young Errol Flynn...Barron has it all going for him — S (@angel717171) August 20, 2019

​Twitter users also responded with humour to the news:

NBA scouts looking at Barron Trump like. pic.twitter.com/J609HvN9lc — Cameron King (@camking412) August 19, 2019

Barron, who attends a private school in Potomac, Md., is known to be a keen soccer player, though his height is inching toward basketball-levels.

​Trump's youngest son has been keeping a low profile. According to White House rules, when it comes to the media covering any presidential children it is always "no comment", at least until they turn 18. Pictures, too, are usually off-limits unless the child is in public with his parents, as was the case on Sunday.