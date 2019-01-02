Netizens Speculate Whether Melania Trump Snubbed Son Barron in NYE Selfie

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump managed to puzzle social media users with a rare selfie she released on New Year’s Eve.
The first lady posted a photo of herself on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, “wishing everyone a Happy, Healthy, Peaceful and Prosperous New Year!”
#HappNewYear2019 ✨ pic.twitter.com/zvR9YqjNB3— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 1 января 2019 г.
A number of people noticed however that the photo originally featured another person, likely Donald and Melania’s 12-year old son Barron, who was apparently cropped out of the picture before it was posted on social media.
Wait, did Melania just crop a child out of her New Years selfie? https://t.co/BT1RiGsqW1— Snarkian (@ianwilrel8) 1 января 2019 г.
Is that Baron? That’d be a super cute picture if he wasn’t cut out. Frameworthy even…— Kir Lister (@kirann18) 2 января 2019 г.
This development left some wondering why Melania would do such a thing.
I dunno but great pains were taken to crop the child out of the image. Basic face-tune Melania is not how I wanted to start 2019.— Brian Dobrzynski (@BrianMitchelD) 1 января 2019 г.
@JMG_33 lol Melania cropped the poor kid out of the photo pic.twitter.com/sDLHJI2FHr— Stephanie Guzman (@Stephanie_Goose) 1 января 2019 г.
Why did you crop out your child?— Aliya Karimi (@AliyaKarimi) 1 января 2019 г.
Others however opted to ignore this mystery and simply wished her Happy New Year.
Happy New Year! Beautiful picture, thanks for sharing.— Ginger Sipes (@gingersipes64) 2 января 2019 г.
Happy New year To you First Lady.— Terry (@Terry61680180) 2 января 2019 г.
Happy New Year Ma’am— Stephen Carminati (@carste777) 2 января 2019 г.
Others used this opportunity to launch more personal attacks against the first lady.
