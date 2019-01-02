Netizens Speculate Whether Melania Trump Snubbed Son Barron in NYE Selfie

The photo, it seems, originally featured another person, likely Donald and Melania’s 12-year old son Barron, who was seemingly cropped out of the picture before it was posted on social media.

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump managed to puzzle social media users with a rare selfie she released on New Year’s Eve.

The first lady posted a photo of herself on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, “wishing everyone a Happy, Healthy, Peaceful and Prosperous New Year!”

A number of people noticed however that the photo originally featured another person, likely Donald and Melania’s 12-year old son Barron, who was apparently cropped out of the picture before it was posted on social media.

Wait, did Melania just crop a child out of her New Years selfie? https://t.co/BT1RiGsqW1 — Snarkian (@ianwilrel8) 1 января 2019 г.

​

Is that Baron? That’d be a super cute picture if he wasn’t cut out. Frameworthy even… — Kir Lister (@kirann18) 2 января 2019 г.

This development left some wondering why Melania would do such a thing.

I dunno but great pains were taken to crop the child out of the image. Basic face-tune Melania is not how I wanted to start 2019. — Brian Dobrzynski (@BrianMitchelD) 1 января 2019 г.

@JMG_33 lol Melania cropped the poor kid out of the photo pic.twitter.com/sDLHJI2FHr — Stephanie Guzman (@Stephanie_Goose) 1 января 2019 г.

Why did you crop out your child? — Aliya Karimi (@AliyaKarimi) 1 января 2019 г.

Others however opted to ignore this mystery and simply wished her Happy New Year.

Happy New Year! Beautiful picture, thanks for sharing. — Ginger Sipes (@gingersipes64) 2 января 2019 г.

Happy New year To you First Lady. — Terry (@Terry61680180) 2 января 2019 г.

Happy New Year Ma’am — Stephen Carminati (@carste777) 2 января 2019 г.

Others used this opportunity to launch more personal attacks against the first lady.