Register
21:31 GMT +319 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit a line of crosses at Providence Baptist Church in Smiths Station, Ala., Friday, March 8, 2019, as they tour areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County, Alabama

    Mixed Reactions as John Oliver Says Trump Wants Greenland as It's 'Icy' Like Melania

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Reports about the US president eyeing purchasing the world’s largest island, a Danish autonomous territory, prompted a social media storm and forced the Scandinavian country’s authorities to declare that “Greenland is not for sale”. However, neither Donald Trump nor late-night comedians are ready to part with the idea.

    HBO host John Oliver has laughed off both Donald Trump’s idea to buy Greenland and his relations with the first lady, offering his own explanation as to why the US president wants to lay his hands on the gigantic Arctic island.

    “Greenland is icy, distant, and semi-autonomous – it’s exactly Trump’s type”, Oliver said during his weekly show, demonstrating a photo of Melania.

    He pointed out that speculation about the alleged idea had risen to such a point that Greenland’s authorities had to state that their island “is not for sale”:

    “So, if you had 2 1/2 years in your office pool of ‘when a world leader would have to tell Trump you can’t buy our country’, congratulations, you’re a big winner”, the British-American comedian continued.

    He also trashed Trump’s reaction to the Hong Kong protests, as the POTUS had indicated that it is “between Hong Kong and that’s between China, because Hong Kong is a part of China”. Oliver concluded that until his time in office ends, everybody has to put up with a president “that looks at America’s allies and says, ‘Go f*ck yourselves’” and “looks at Greenland and says, ‘$200 and I’ll throw in Don Jr. Final offer”.

    His rant prompted a mixed reaction on Twitter. Some suggested that Oliver, who has mercilessly mocked Trump before, went too far this time and slammed the comedian.

    ​Others applauded Oliver’s sharp characterisation of Trump’s presidency and diplomacy.

    Last week, media reports suggested that Trump was considering buying the world’s largest island, discussing the idea with his aides. In his comments to reporters on Sunday, Trump admitted that he had a general “strategical” interest in the purchase, but did not think of it as a pressing issue.

    "It's something we talked about [...] The concept came up and I said certainly, strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to (Denmark) a little bit", Trump said.

    Trump’s interest in buying Greenland was criticised by Danish authorities, as the country’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called it an “absurd discussion”.

    “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously”, she said in an interview with the Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq.

    Related:

    Trump Comments on US-China Ties, Afghan Peace Talks, Greenland and Middle East Peace Plan
    Donald Trump’s Aide Confirms POTUS ‘Wants to Take a Look’ at Buying Greenland
    ‘Greenland is not Danish’: Denmark’s PM Reacts to Trump’s Greenland Aspirations
    Tags:
    Twitter, Greenland, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, John Oliver, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse