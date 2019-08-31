'I Love Tiffany': Donald Trump Denies Reports He Called His Daughter ‘Fat’

Madeleine Westerhout, personal assistant to Donald Trump, filed a resignation letter after commenting on the daughters of the head of state - Ivanka and Tiffany, according to the Politico.

US President Donald Trump defended his daughter Tiffany amid reports that his former personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout made critical comments about his relationship with Ivanka's younger sister.

According to reports, Westerhout said that Trump didn’t like being photographed with Tiffany because of her weight.

In turn, Trump said that he loves his daughter Tiffany and praised Tiffany as a 'great person'.

"Oh, no. No," Trump said. "Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany."

It was reported earlier that Westerhout boasted that Trump had a better relationship with her than with his two daughters.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's children Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump celebrate on the convention floor during the second day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016.

Commenting on the situation with the dismissal, Trump confirmed that the resignation occurred against the background of Westerhout’s statements about the personal life of the president. Trump at the same time called these comments “a little offensive”. According to him, his assistant was "a very good person" and did the job with dignity.

Politico newspaper, citing sources, wrote that Westerhout recently sought to expand the range of her duties in the US administration. In particular, she wanted to start organising the president's trips abroad.