Taylor Swift Reveals Security Cam Aimed at Her Bum at Meet-and-Greets After ‘Traumatising’ Assault

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who has just released her seventh album “Lover”, has given her first UK interview in more than three years, opening up on the ups and downs of her career, the highly publicized celebrity feuds and a “traumatising” assault.

Speaking with The Guardian, the singer, 29, revealed that she currently has a security camera turned on her bum at meet-and-greets, after ramping up her security so that “if something happens again, we can prove it with video footage from every angle”.

This was a reference to a “traumatising” assault Taylor experienced in 2003. According to the singer, former radio DJ David Mueller, 59, groped her during a 2003 photo op. The man was subsequently fired after the incident. Swift said she never wanted it made public, but Mueller sued for defamation, so she counter-sued for sexual assault.

Swift told The Guardian: “You’re supposed to behave yourself in court and say 'rear end'". The other lawyer was saying, 'When did he touch your backside?' And I was like, 'ASS! Call it what it is!'"

Swift also touched upon allegations about Harvey Weinstein, which came out soon after she won her case.

The film producer had asked her to write a song for the romantic comedy One Chance, and got her a supporting role in the 2014 sci-fi movie The Giver.

The celebrity said they were never alone together, and Weinstein never propositioned her.

Taylor Swift also spoke of the much-publicised celebrity feuds she has been linked with, including one involving American rapper, singer, and songwriter Kanye West.

At the 2009 VMAs, no one could have expected that West would be so angry with Swift winning the best female video for “You Belong With Me".

10 years ago today, Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift on stage and said Beyonce has one of the best music videos of all time at the VMAs.



This led to an ongoing fued between the two stars.

​He thought that Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” was the clear winner, so he took to the stage to say as much, in an incident that went viral and led to an ongoing feud between the two stars.

In December Taylor Swift, who shot to stardom with her hit singles, such as "Love Story", "You Belong with Me" and "I Knew You Were Trouble", will turn 30, and the singer vows to start her new decade with a stronger self-preservationist streak, as she said:

“You can’t just make cut-and-dry decisions in life. A lot of things are a negotiation and a grey area and a dance of how to figure it out".