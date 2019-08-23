Taylor Swift Reveals Her Feelings Over Not Endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016

Despite not endorsing any of the presidential candidates three years ago, Taylor Swift has revealed that she will be voting for the Democrats in November's midterm elections to Congress.

Popular American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has explained that her decision not to back Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid back in 2016 is something she now regrets.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Swift said that she was dealing with a host of personal issues back then, including her mother’s cancer relapse and a row with rap star Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian.

Swift confessed that she felt "really remorseful for not saying anything," adding that she would have endorsed Hillary otherwise.

But many social media users were unimpressed by Taylor’s revelations, openly doubting the power of her endorsement.

This development comes after the singer told Vogue that she sought to steer clear of politics three years ago due to concerns that her reputation might have harmed Hillary’s presidential campaign.