‘So Inspired’: Taylor Swift Donates $113,000 to LGBTQ Rights Group in Tennessee

Musician Taylor Swift donated $113,000 this week to an LGBTQ rights group in Tennessee, long Swift’s home. Born in Pennsylvania, the singer moved to Nashville at the age of 14 and lived there for a decade.

The Tennessee Equality Project, a group that "advocates for the equal rights of LGBTQ people in Tennessee" by lobbying local officials, announced the donation in a Facebook post on Monday evening.

The donation included a handwritten note by the artist that praised the organization's recent petition against a "slate of hate" — a series of bills in the Tennessee legislature that would effectively make discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community legal within the state. One bill in particular, if passed, could open the pathway to blocking same-sex marriage in the state, while another would allow businesses to refuse service to members of the LGBTQ community.

"I'm so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the ‘Slate of Hate' in our state legislature," Swift wrote. "Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and these leaders are doing."

"I'm so grateful that they're giving all people a place to worship," she added.

Swift was noticeably quiet about her choice of candidate during the 2016 US presidential election. More recently, however, she declared her support for Democratic candidates in the 2018 US midterm elections.

Swift shot into stardom with her hit singles, such as "Love Story," "You Belong with Me" and "I Knew You Were Trouble," and has won multiple Grammy awards.

Swift's donation to the organization is not tax-deductible, as TEP is registered as a 501(c)(4) in the state of Tennessee.