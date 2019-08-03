F-16 Scrambled to Intercept Two Unidentified Planes Flying Too Close to Trump's Golf Course

The US president's fascination with the sport, which he hasn’t abandoned since moving into the White House, has become a source for many attacks by his critics, as well as a for numerous internet memes.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) had to scramble an F-16 fighter jet and an MH-65 helicopter after two civilian aircraft on two separate occasions stopped responding to air traffic control requests when they ventured into the temporary flight restriction zone established in Bedminster, New Jersey on 2 August.

Now NORAD is reversing, saying there was a TFR violation tonight. Two of them actually. pic.twitter.com/tfZjrkFDTJ — Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) August 3, 2019

The zone was set up due to US President Donald Trump spending his weekend at the Trump National Golf Club, located there, along with road closures in Bedminster and Morristown on the same day. The last time Trump visited the club was between 19 and 21 July, when the US Air Force also had to intercept a small aircraft that ventured into the no-fly zone.

Trump's favourite sport, which he hasn't abandoned since taking the office in 2017, has long served as a pretext for criticism among his critics; but it has also as been a source of memes ridiculing the POTUS.

Trump didn't even notice the POTUS seal had been doctored. The fake seal projected the Russian 2 headed bird, golf clubs & "45 is a Puppet" instead of "e pluribus Unum." #FakePresident #PervyPOTUS pic.twitter.com/DUcxRj6uxk — GeeGee (@GeeGeeAkili) July 25, 2019

One such meme, a doctored presidential seal with the eagle holding a set of golf clubs instead of arrows, led to a blunder at an event with Trump organised by the conservative group Turning Point USA, which accidently used it instead of the real one. The group blamed human error for it, later firing the employee who let it happen.