Trump Resort to Host Strip Club Golf Event Offering ‘Caddy Girl of Choice in Sexy Polo’ - Reports

A South Florida resort, The Trump Doral, which is controlled by the president’s sons through the family fund, regularly serves as a venue for private sporting events, with the upcoming one, according to the Trump Organisation, expected to raise funds for a Miami children’s charity.

The Trump Organisation’s resort in Doral, Florida is due to host a grand golf event on Saturday, put on by a Miami-area strip club, the Shadow Cabaret, which promises to allow golfers playing at the president’s club to pay for dancers to work as their personal “caddy girls” during the tournament, according to advertising materials posted on Facebook.

The promotional leaflets prominently feature the Trump family crest – the black and gold coat-of-arms that includes three chevrons, sand dunes, the sea, and a double-headed eagle.

Separately, all the perks are listed at length, including an opportunity to select a “trained caddy girl of your choice”, with the event, as the strip club’s marketing director, Emmanuel Mancuso, told the Washington Post by phone, set to see women dressed in a pink miniskirt and a “sexy white polo”.

The caddies provided by the Shadow Cabaret are then expected to return together with golfers for a burlesque performance. Apparently anticipating potential criticism, the managing director dropped:

“They’re going to be clothed the whole time” at The Trump Doral, Mancuso told The Post in an interview. “At the venue is different”.

The advertisement says the choice option is available to participants that enrol before 10 July, while “everybody that enrol after the 10th, are going to have an auction that night".

In a statement cited by The Independent, the Trump Organisation confirmed that the event, the “Shadow All Star Tournament”, had indeed been scheduled, adding it was for a “worthwhile cause” – a Miami children’s charity.

Moving on to the tournament’s advertising materials, the organisation’s spokesperson reiterated that the cabaret hadn’t submitted them for approval before publishing.

By the time POTUS Trump assumed office in 2017, he put the golf venue, which famously hosted the PGA Tour in 2016, into a trust controlled by his adult sons. The Trump Doral is one of the gems of Mr Trump's hotel empire – a legendary 57-year-old golf resort that Trump bought for $150 million in 2012, which is now a regular venue for private events and charities.