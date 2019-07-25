Register
16:59 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, U.S. July 23, 2019

    'Presidency Doctored': Twitterquake as Trump Gives Speech Standing Next to Fake Presidential Seal

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The organiser blames a mistake during the planning of the event for the incident, but doesn't yet know exactly who chose to show a doctored image of the seal.

    US President Donald Trump's speech to supporters, organised by the conservative non-profit organisation Turning Point USA, has been at least partially spoiled by a blunder as an image of the presidential seal, shown on a screen behind Trump, was obviously doctored to deliver a jab to the president.

    The "fake" seal featured the eagle holding a set of golf clubs instead of arrows in an apparent reference to the US president's favourite hobby, which he hasn’t set aside after ascending to the presidency. Another distinctive feature was that the eagle was double-headed, although interpretations as to what the author of the image intended to say by this differ.

    It could be another reference to Trump's hobby, as one of his golf clubs, Turnberry, has a similar image on its logo. Double-headed eagles can be also found on the flags of Serbia, Albania, and Montenegro, as well as on the coat of arms of Russia. Accusations of having ties with the latter have been used by Trump's opponents since his election campaign, even though Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation has revealed these claims to be void.

    But this hasn’t stopped his detractors on social media from seeing it as confirmation of their accusations against the US president, with one alleging that the seal's image was doctored just like Trump's presidency, referring to the purported Russian meddling in the 2016 election, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

    Some, however, called such conclusions groundless and unconvincing.

    One Twitterian condemned the blunder as just another attempt by Trump's opponents to pester the president after they failed to get anything of value from Mueller's testimony in the Congress, which was given on the same day.

    It is so far unclear how the doctored image wound up being shown at a meeting organised by Turning Point USA, which is generally viewed as supportive of the president. A spokesman for the organisation called it "a last-minute A/V mistake", but admitted to not knowing who was behind it. Trump, who apparently didn't notice the doctored image, hasn’t commented on the incident.

    Some netizens have given their own theories about the mishap, with several suggesting that the person who searched for the seal's image had picked the wrong one by accident, while others have suggested that the decision could have been deliberate.

    Many Twitterians praised the person's choice, regardless of their real intent.

    Some, however, remarked that the one who was responsible for the blunder could have gone a bit further with the picture.

    Related:

    US Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Implementing New Asylum Rule
    Pelosi Says Dem Leaders Want ‘Strongest Possible Case’ Before Impeaching Trump
    Trump Says Mexico Might Put More Troops on US Southern Border
    Rage as Ivanka Trump Spotted 'Wearing Swastika' in Viral Fake Pic
    Mueller's Testimony Bad Result for Dems & Those Who Wanted Evidence to Impeach Trump - SF Politician
    Tags:
    fake, twitter reactions, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse