Register
19:20 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump plays a stroke as he officially opens his new multi-million pound Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on July 10, 2012

    Trump Uses Secret Service to Cheat in Golf, New Book Claims

    © AFP 2019 / Andy Buchanan
    US
    Get short URL
    171

    Apart from being an apparent Twitter fan, the US president is believed to have a passion for golf, seizing any opportunity to head to his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago to get in a few rounds at an exclusive golf course. However, a recently released book suggests that it might not be very fun to play with him.

    Sportswriter Rick Reilly has accused Donald Trump of cheating “like a mafia accountant” on the golf course in his book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, The Independent reports. According to the author, Trump even tried to play his tricks on golf superstar Tiger Woods. Reilly claimed that Secret Service agents and the presidential caddies move balls out of difficult positions in order to allow him to finish the course with better results.

    "He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching, and he cheats when they aren’t… Whether you’re his pharmacist or Tiger Woods, if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat", Reilly insisted.

    The writer also claimed that Trump lied about his outstanding results and winning 18 club championships. Reilly branded these boasts “a lie that’s so over-the-top Crazytown, it loses all credibility among golfers the second it’s out of his mouth".

    READ MORE: Trump Considers Extending Visit to UK for Golf Round – Reports

    This is not the first time that the US president has been accused of playing golf unfairly. Apart from this author, whose claims Trump earlier dismissed, saying “I always thought he was a terrible writer. I absolutely killed him, and he wrote very inaccurately", actor Samuel L Jackson and boxer Oscar De La Hoya have also said he cheats. 

    Related:

    Trump Goes Golfing Day After Release of Mueller Report
    Trump Reportedly Won Golf Tournament He Never Played in
    In the Rough: Trump's Plan for Mom Golf Course Tribute in Scotland May Be Holed
    Trump Considers Extending Visit to UK for Golf Round – Reports
    Tags:
    golf, release, book, Samuel L. Jackson, Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse