Trump Uses Secret Service to Cheat in Golf, New Book Claims

Apart from being an apparent Twitter fan, the US president is believed to have a passion for golf, seizing any opportunity to head to his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago to get in a few rounds at an exclusive golf course. However, a recently released book suggests that it might not be very fun to play with him.

Sportswriter Rick Reilly has accused Donald Trump of cheating “like a mafia accountant” on the golf course in his book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, The Independent reports. According to the author, Trump even tried to play his tricks on golf superstar Tiger Woods. Reilly claimed that Secret Service agents and the presidential caddies move balls out of difficult positions in order to allow him to finish the course with better results.

"He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching, and he cheats when they aren’t… Whether you’re his pharmacist or Tiger Woods, if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat", Reilly insisted.

The writer also claimed that Trump lied about his outstanding results and winning 18 club championships. Reilly branded these boasts “a lie that’s so over-the-top Crazytown, it loses all credibility among golfers the second it’s out of his mouth".

This is not the first time that the US president has been accused of playing golf unfairly. Apart from this author, whose claims Trump earlier dismissed, saying “I always thought he was a terrible writer. I absolutely killed him, and he wrote very inaccurately", actor Samuel L Jackson and boxer Oscar De La Hoya have also said he cheats.