Register
21:17 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019

    Mueller Again Shatters 'Collusion' Claims, But Says Trump Could Still Be Prosecuted After Presidency

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    192

    Mueller was summoned to testify in the US Congress despite earlier statements that he had nothing to say about the probe except for what had already been written in his report on the investigation's results, which was published with several parts redacted in April 2019.

    Former Special Counsel Mueller, who led a major investigation into allegations that Trump and his election team had conspired with Russia in order to win the presidential election in 2016, arrived in Congress on 24 July to answer questions from representatives on both sides of the isle regarding his probe. Here are the key points that Mueller touched upon during his three-hour testimony before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

    Still "No Collusion"

    Mueller stated in his testimony that his team of investigators had failed to find sufficient evidence that could prove allegations of a conspiracy between the Trump team and Russia to rig the 2016 election, basically repeating the conclusions of his report.

    "We did not address 'collusion', which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not", he said.

    Alleged Russian Interference

    Mueller claimed that Russia did interfere in the 2016 US election, something which Moscow has repeatedly denied, in what he described as a "sweeping, systematic fashion", reiterating claims in his report. Mueller also stated that his investigation had allegedly determined that Russia believed it would benefit from Trump winning the election.

    No Exoneration on Obstruction

    In his testimony, Mueller rejected US President Donald Trump's statements that the report on the results of the investigation was a "total exoneration", pointing out that he hadn’t exonerated Trump from obstruction of justice accusations, although he was not ready to accuse him of committing a crime either. He added that the president could still be prosecuted for obstruction of justice when he leaves office.

    "Based on Justice Department policy and principles of fairness, we decided we would not make a determination as to whether the president committed a crime. That was our decision then and it remains our decision today", Mueller said.

    Mueller also pointed to his report to confirm that Trump had indeed considered firing him from his post due to the probe into the president's alleged obstruction of justice, but at the same time he disagreed with Democrat Hakeem Jeffries' characterisation of the act as "obstructive".

    "I don’t subscribe necessarily to the way you analyse that. I’m not saying it’s out of the ballpark. But I’m not supportive of that analytical charge", Mueller said.

    The special counsel also stated that the investigation had not been curtailed or hindered in any way.

    On the Grounds for the Probe

    In his opening speech, Mueller indicated that he wouldn’t be able to answer some of the lawmakers' questions relating to how his probe began or the role of the so-called Steele Dossier. He cited ongoing Justice Department investigations into these matters as the reason for remaining silent.

    The Steele Dossier, paid for by and compiled at the request of the Democratic Party, is a collection of claims allegedly proving the existence of a conspiracy between Trump's team and Russia to rig the 2016 election in his favour, and which reportedly served to justify the wiretapping of Trump's campaign managers.

    Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in to testify before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in to testify before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019

    The allegations in the dossier were later found to be unreliable and baseless by the US intelligence community, but Republicans argue that it had still been used to unlawfully spy on the Trump campaign and to justify what the US president himself described as a campaign of "unprecedented presidential harassment".

    On the Presence of Democrats on the Investigation Board

    When asked about the reason why his investigation team included numerous Democrats but no Republicans, Mueller responded that he had never hired people to his team based on their political affiliation. He added that he had only paid attention to a person's skills and their ability to get the job done quickly.

    Related:

    US DOJ Tells Mueller to Limit His Testimony in Congress to ‘Boundaries of Public Report’
    Democrats Likely to Probe Tight-Lipped Mueller on Proof of DNC Hack
    Trump Slams 'Very Unfair' 'Last Minute' Decision to Let Aide Accompany Mueller to Testimony
    Mueller Set to Testify Before US House Panels Amid Controversy Over Testimony Limits
    Former Special Counsel Mueller Testifies Before US House Panels on Russia Probe
    Trump Lodges Fresh Criticism at US Special Counsel Ahead of Mueller Testimony
    Tags:
    highlights, Mueller Report, Robert Mueller, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse