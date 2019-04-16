Register
    Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

    Page Files New Court Motion Against DNC Over Alleged Harm From Steele Dossier

    US
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Carter Page continues his legal battle against the Democratic National Committee and law firm Perkins Coie, as on April 5 he filed a new request to alter court judgement regarding his case accusing them of having purposely damaged his activities in Oklahoma state after the previous motion was dismissed, he told Sputnik.

    On April 4, the chief judge for the district court of Oklahoma denied Page's motion to alter the previous judgement, which had dismissed the case against the DNC, Perkins Coie and this firms' lawyers Marc Elias and Michael Sussman. In that case Page claimed that the so-called Steele dossier on alleged Trump-Russia collusion, compiled with the help of research firm Fusion GPS, which in turn was hired by Perkins Coie, financed by the DNC, defamed him n purpose, knowing that marring Page's reputation would have an immediate devastating effect on his activities in Oklahoma state. Page's Global Natural Gas Ventures LLC is registered there.

    Page filed a new request to amend the judgement to the court of Oklahoma district on April 5, he told Sputnik.

    "Benefitting from over a year of access to the Plaintiff's documents and phone communications, this, in turn, would allegedly provide the Defendants and their conspirators jointly with clear ‘knowledge that the brunt of the injury would be felt in the forum state' of Oklahoma," the court document, filed by Page and obtained by Sputnik, reads.

    Screenshot

    "All of this offers further proof that the conspiracy between this illicit family business involving the DNC and Perkins Coie's consultant Mrs. Ohr and senior US Department of Justice official Mr. Ohr led directly to the even more wide-scale surveillance of the Plaintiff by law enforcement. In turn, this illicit information-sharing between the Defendants and law enforcement which would exacerbate the horrendous damages of the Defendants' false reports gave them means to know that the ‘‘expressly aiming' standard' of Dudnikov (514 F.3d 1063, 1075) had been met with respect to the Plaintiff and his activities in Oklahoma," the document reads.

    Page's Global Natural Gas Ventures LLC is registered in Oklahoma City.

    The previous similar motion by Page was dismissed by Oklahoma court judge due to the lack of evidence proving that the defendants purposefully directed their activities at Oklahoma.

    FISA allowed DOJ and FBI to have access to Page's documents and communications for over a year.

    READ MORE: Attorney General Barr Says US Intel Agencies Spied on Trump Campaign

    At the moment, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is conducting an "investigation into investigation" — i.e., an inquiry on whether Justice Department or FBI officials, during their work on Russia case, abused their powers by approving surveillance on members of Trump's campaign, including Carter Page, based on unverified Steele dossier. This investigation into possible abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) is expected to be concluded in May-June, Attorney General William Barr announced last week.

    "Hopefully some very good news, very soon," Page said.

    Release of the redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the probe of allegations of Trump-Russian collusion and meddling during the 2016 US presidential election is expected later this week.

    READ MORE: Redacted Mueller Report to Be Released Thursday — Reports

    After Mueller concluded his 22-month investigation, Barr made a four-page summary of it, in which he said that President Donald Trump's campaign did not collude with Russia in 2016 but that Russia did try to interfere in the election. Barr also said Mueller had not established whether Trump committed obstruction of justice.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations on collusion and election interference. Russian officials have said they were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

    READ MORE: ‘Someone Like Mueller' Must Probe Trump Campaign Wiretapping — Lindsey Graham

    Steele dossier, Democratic National Committee, Donald Trump, Carter Page
