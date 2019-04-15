The report on the probe into allegations of Trump-Russian collusion and meddling during the 2016 US presidential election will be released to both Congress and the public, The New York Times reported on Monday citing US Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

Several days before that, Barr told Congress that he expects to release a redacted version the Mueller report within a week. He also said he believes that US intelligence spied on the Trump campaign during the election.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department's inspector general ordered a separate review, aimed to probe whether the FBI and federal prosecutors abused their powers in obtaining warrants to surveil Trump campaign associate Carter Page, with that inquiry expected to be concluded by May or June.

READ MORE: Trump Calls Mueller's Russia Probe 'an Attempted Coup' and 'Treason'

Previously, the DoJ head presented the summarised conclusions of the Mueller investigation, which has found no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Though the review does not exclude that Russia tried to interfere in the election, no evidence to substantiate the claim has been presented yet. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly brushed off the allegation.

The summary proved false over two years of allegations by the Clinton campaign, the Democratic Party and 'Never-Trump' Republicans claiming that the US president was a Russian Manchurian candidate who owed his loyalty to the Kremlin.

READ MORE: Democrats Still Beating ‘Deader-Than-Dead Horse' in Mueller Report