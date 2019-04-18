Game Over, No Collusion With Russia - Trump on Mueller Probe

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly castigated the FBI investigation into the alleged collusion of his 2016 presidential campaign with Russia - this time, he did it in the Game of Thrones style.

Trump tweeted a Game of Thrones-style picture reading "No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats" and a huge punchline, "Game Over".

​It comes hot on the heels of a press conference by William Barr, who commented on the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director who has been investigating alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

William Barr stressed that Mueller had not found any evidence that any US citizen (including members of the Trump campaign) was involved in any conspiration with the Russian authorities during the 2016 election.

He also said there was not enough evidence to establish that Donald Trump had obstructed justice.

