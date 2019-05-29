Trump Says 'Case Closed' After Mueller Statement on Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump has reiterated that the Russia investigation was a "closed" case, arguing that nothing had changed after Special Counsel Robert Mueller made his first and only public remarks on the probe.

"Nothing changes from the Mueller report", Trump said via Twitter in response to Mueller's remarks. "There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our country, a person is innocent. The case is closed".

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller earlier in the day said the investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election did not absolve Trump of the crime of obstructing justice, adding that his office did not have the authority to file criminal charges against a sitting president.

READ MORE: US Special Counsel Robert Mueller Announces Resignation From Justice Dept

© REUTERS / Jim Bourg LIVE UPDATES: US Special Counsel Mueller Makes First Public Statement on Russia Probe

The Mueller report concluded that President Donald Trump's campaign team did not collude with Russia, but described ten instances that may constitute possible obstruction of justice. However, Barr concluded that the evidence against Trump in the Mueller report does not rise to the level of an obstruction of justice violation.

Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.