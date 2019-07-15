Register
22:23 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cyber security

    ‘National Miscalculation’: More Cybersecurity Experts Raise Alarm on US Readiness

    CC0 / pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 60

    A growing body of experts is decrying US cyberwar capabilities, raising the alarm that US military hardware, advanced thought it may be, is “compromised to such [an] extent that their reliability is questionable.”

    “Defense is a necessary foundation for offense,” noted a June 2018 report by the Defense Science Board, a Pentagon advisory panel. “Effective offensive cyber capability depends on defensive assurance and resilience of key military and homeland systems.”

    And yet, defense is precisely where US cyber capabilities are lacking the most.

    “I believe we are in a declared cyberwar,” Michael Bayer, CEO of Dumbarton Strategies and a longtime Pentagon adviser who led a US Navy cybersecurity review in March, told Tribune News Service for a Sunday article. “It is aimed at the whole of society and the state. I believe we are losing that war.”

    The US has woefully misjudged the scope of future conflicts, the Navy’s March report warned. Calling it a “national miscalculation,” the report warns that the door has been left open to a cyberattack crippling US warfighting capabilities or even society writ large.

    That conclusion has been echoed again and again by US government watchdogs, Pentagon commanders and independent experts

    At the center of defense concerns are “gray zone conflicts,” or attacks not significant enough to generate a full-scale response.

    “We need to have the bombers and planes and missiles to make sure we can defend the country in a conventional conflict, but we also need to face the reality, and gray zone conflict is happening now and will continue to go forward,” House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities chair Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI) told Tribune News.

    A recent Pentagon white paper raised the alarm about “Russian malign influence and activities,” gray zone operations aimed at frustrating Washington’s policies around the globe. While the report reflects Washington’s anxieties about being surrounded by rising foes like China and Russia, who are supposedly pressing at the gates and plotting the US’ demise, it also notes that gray zone conflicts “increase the risk of misperception and miscalculation, between powers with significant military strength, which may then increase the risk of armed conflict."

    Last month, US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned US adversaries that if they carry out cyberattacks against the US, “You will pay a price.” That statement came amid news that Washington hackers had burrowed deep into Russian infrastructure and placed computer codes capable of crippling Russia’s electrical grid in a time of conflict.

    However, the Pentagon and the intelligence community’s heavy reliance on myriad defense contractors has made it basically impossible to monitor, standardize and correct cybersecurity practices, causing a “hemorrhage of critical data” as US adversaries pick the firms clean of their easily hackable information on US defense tech.

    Over the years, the US economy has lost over a trillion dollars in intellectual property to online hacking, Tribune News reported, citing experts.

    The DSB’s report warned that a concerted cyber attack on the US military “might result in US guns, missiles, and bombs failing to fire or detonate or being directed against our own troops; or food, water, ammo, and fuel not arriving when or where needed; or the loss of position/navigation ability or other critical warfighter enablers.”

    The report further warned that such an across-the-board failure of US conventional military tools might create a situation desperate enough for a US president to more quickly consider the use of nuclear weapons. That possibility is more dangerous than ever, given the recent Joint Chiefs of Staff document revealed last month in which they weighed the benefits of limited, tactical use of nuclear weapons in conflict.

    Related:

    US, Iran Engage in Tit-For-Tat Cyber Attacks Amid Escalating Tensions – Reports
    Ransomware Victims Told ‘Don’t Pay Up’ as UK Police Go After Cyber Criminals as Young as 13
    Benghazi, Emailgate & Cyber Security: Heat Rising Against the Clintons From All Directions – Analyst
    Indian Army Sets up Cyber Monitoring Cell to Check Social Media Use by its Personnel
    Tags:
    Defense Science Board, hacking, conflict, gray zone, Pentagon, Cyberwarfare, cybersecurity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse