Register
02:37 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Computer keyboard with red cybersecurity button

    Pentagon Watchdog Slams ‘Critical Vulnerabilities’ in DoD Cybersecurity Program

    CC BY 2.0 / Richard Patterson
    Tech
    Get short URL
    270

    One of the Pentagon’s most vital cybersecurity programs is falling short of its goals and is failing to protect critical system vulnerabilities, a new Inspector General’s audit has found. Moreover, the idiosyncratic way the Pentagon handles the program limits its ability to provide adequate oversight for the program.

    In a June 4 report by the Department of Defense Inspector General (IG), the independent watchdog agency found that the Joint Regional Security Stacks (JRSS) program wasn’t adequately protecting US networks in the Joint Information Environment (JIE).

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    US City of Baltimore Under Attack by NSA Cyber Weapon – Report

    JIE is basically a command, control, communications and computing hub operated by the DoD’s Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). Most US commands have at least one hub, including Northern, European, Pacific and Central commands, according to a November 2018 information document by the agency.

    Overall, the report found that the JRSS was “achieving the expected outcomes” of limiting access points, having already reduced them by 2,700. However, it’s falling short in other areas. Unfortunately, two specific outcomes JRSS is intended to meet are redacted in the report released to the public.

    “The JRSS is not meeting other JIE outcomes because DoD officials did not ensure that all JRSS tools met users’ needs and that JRSS operators were trained prior to JRSS deployment,” according to the report. “In addition, although the JRSS was estimated to cost over $520 million, DoD officials considered the JRSS to be a technology refresh and, therefore, not subject to DoD Instruction 5000.02 requirements.”

    “Had DoD Instruction 5000.02 requirements been applied, the JRSS would qualify as a major automated information system acquisition because it is projected to cost $1.7 billion more than the $520 million threshold, and DoD officials would have been required to develop formal capability requirements, an approved test and evaluation master plan, and a training plan for operators during the development of the JRSS.”

    Cybersecurity
    CC0
    Cyber Assaults May Constitute ‘Armed Attack’ Under US-Japanese Security Treaty - Pompeo

    In other words, because of how the Pentagon categorizes the JRSS program, it doesn’t have the same kind of oversight as others whose funding is authorized in a more typical way, which requires the Pentagon to provide a program plan that’s been proven to be the most cost-effective way of achieving its goals, as well as provide Congress with regular progress reports.

    The penalty suffered by US forces for this continued protection gap could be severe, the audit notes.

    “The JRSS is the most critical near‑term element of the DoD’s JIE. Therefore, if the JRSS is not operationally effective, secure, and sustainable, the DoD may not achieve the JIE vision, which includes achieving greater security on the (DoD Information Network). In addition, without adequate security safeguards for the JRSS, weaknesses identified in this report could prevent network defenders from obtaining the information necessary to make timely decisions, and could lead to unauthorized access to the DoDIN and the destruction, manipulation, or compromise of DoD data.”

    This is far from the first time the DoD has been called out for failing to plug its cyber vulnerabilities. Sputnik reported in January on the major weaknesses in Pentagon cybersecurity, based on the Defense Department's director of operational test and evaluation (DOT&E) and the DoD IG.

    Cyber space
    CC0
    US Cyber Command Chief: We’ll Strike Back More Aggressively to Deter Attacks

    "DoD testers routinely found mission-critical vulnerabilities in systems under development, and in some cases, repeatedly over the years," and program officials "tended to discount the scale and severity of the problem,” Government Accountability Office Director Cristina Chaplain told Bloomberg at the time.

    In one shocking instance, the Air Force failed to follow previous recommendations to change the passwords on the computer on its F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, which Pentagon hackers cracked in just nine seconds.

    The same report noted cybersecurity weaknesses in the Army’s Stryker armored vehicles, which is slated to become the bread-and-butter vehicle forUS rifle and scout forces in Europe.

    Likewise, US Cyber Command chief Gen. Paul Nakasone, who also heads the US National Security Agency (NSA), told the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities in March that CYBERCOM would be taking full advantage of its 10% funding boost this year to plug cybersecurity vulnerabilities as well as sharpen the US’ ability to strike back following a cyberattack.

    Related:

    Japanese Minister in Charge of Cyber Security 'Has Never Touched a Computer'
    China’s Cybersecurity Law a ‘Loaded Weapon’, Senior US Official Says - Report
    Cybersecurity Guru WARNS Against WhatsApp, Reveals Smart TV Hack Risk
    Tags:
    Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), audit, Pentagon Inspector General, U.S. Department of Defense, cybersecurity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse