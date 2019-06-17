Cardi B Does This After Her Skin-Tight Suit Rips on Stage (PHOTOS)

The rapper has made a name for herself with edgy lyrics, daring performances, and extravagant outfits that leave very little to the imagination. However, she turned out to be ready to switch to something less camp and glamorous after her twerking led to a mishap, some fans have suggested.

Rap star and occasional troublemaker Cardi B has turned her stage costume malfunction into part of the performance as she had to change into a robe just several songs into her set at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. The singer, who has already missed several gigs over plastic surgery complications, surprised concertgoers with the announcement “I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip”, before vanishing from the stage for several minutes and re-emerging in a white bathrobe.

“We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this … robe, but we gonna do it!” she pepped the festival guests.

In the unconventional outfit, the singer rocked the crowd with her chart-toppers “I Like It”, “Money”, and other hits before closing the gig with her breakthrough “Bodak Yellow”. The delighted fans took to Twitter to share their love for their robe-wearing queen.

Cardi b’s jumpsuit ripped during her show at bonarooo so she finished the set in a robe she stole from the hotel ... an absolute icon pic.twitter.com/0sZh7ZJjcW — john, e boy (@johnEBoy96) 17 giugno 2019

Cardi B’s bonnaroo set was next level pic.twitter.com/XnubjurEkY — Kelly Fadden (@kellyannfadden) 17 giugno 2019

​Others applauded her devotion to twerking, which apparently led to the mishap, according to commenters.

cardi b fr twerked too hard and ripped her outfit in the beginning of her set but she continued to perform in only a robe and strapless bra 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QbBoUXE4AX — Sydney Stahl (@sydneyirisa) 17 giugno 2019

Cardi B twerked so hard on stage tonight that she ripped her outfit and this girl went backstage and put her robe on to finish the show.. made me love her even more 😍😭 — Carli (@carliilyn) 17 giugno 2019

i have to say.... seeing cardi b rip her body suit from twerking, and come back on stage with a bath robe and finish the set stronger than she began it completely changed my life for the better. that’s the inspiration i need — Aziza (@itsaziza) 17 giugno 2019

​The Grammy-winning rapper has cancelled and postponed multiple tour dates to recover from plastic surgeries, something which she has been quite open about. According to Cardi B, she experienced certain complications following breast augmentation and liposuction because she refused to take the time necessary to fully recover and went ahead with her tour.