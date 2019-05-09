Register
15:45 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A chainlink prison outside a jail

    From Jetsetter to Inmate: Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Faces Prison Sentence

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In April a New York jury convicted extravagant socialite and con artist Anna Sorokin, who had led a lavish lifestyle for years, swindling banks, hotels and friends who believed she was a wealthy German heiress.

    Today Anna Sorokin, who passed herself off for years as ‘Anna Delvey’, a German heiress worth $60m, has been sentenced in New York and faces up to 15 years in prison. She also faces deportation to Germany because authorities say she overstayed her visa.

    The Manhattan jury found 28-year old Anna Sorokin guilty of four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny following a month-long media-hounded trial.

    Her defence attorney, Todd Spodek, was pleased Sorokin had been acquitted of one of the most serious charges in the indictment: attempting to steal more than $1 million from City National Bank.

    Under the fake name of Anna Delvey, Sorokin had conned friends and financial institutions into believing she was worth a fortune of about $67 million (60 million euros) overseas.

    She claimed her father was either a diplomat or an oil baron, and was amazingly resourceful at having others pay her way.

    She was also accused of forging financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club she wanted to build.

    As part of her ingenious deception, Sorokin not only forged herself a fake identity, but outfitted an entire team of 'imaginary' assistants.

    For example, there was an accountant who didn't exist whom Sorokin blamed for delays in wire transfers.

    Many bought into the ruse that she was the German heiress she claimed to be because of her jetsetter lifestyle, expensive designer clothing and circle of celebrity friends.

    Sorokin was born in Russia in 1991 and moved to Germany in 2007 when she was 16 with her younger brother and parents.

    After moving to London to attend Central Saint Martins fashion school, Sorokin returned to Berlin, where she interned in the fashion department of a public relations firm.

    She subsequently relocated to Paris, landing an internship at the French fashion magazine Purple. It's believed to be around this time that she changed her name from Sorokin to Delvey.

    Acquaintances say Sorokin had spent several years playing the part of art-loving German heiress across the world.

    READ MORE: Miley Cyrus' Cryptic 'Mommy & Daddy' Instagram Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

    Sorokin gave acquaintances varying accounts of where her wealth supposedly came from, while in reality not having a cent to her name, according to prosecutors.

    People who knew her never thought twice when she asked them to put taxi fares and plane tickets on their credit cards, as she would convincingly blame her woes on issues with moving her assets across from Europe.

    Sorokin was arrested in October 2017 for stealing $275,000 through multiple scams between November 2016 and August 2017.

    READ MORE: US Teen Suicide Rate Peaked After Netflix’s ‘13 Reasons Why’ Premier — Study

    Needless to say, almost as quickly as Sorokin was arrested, screenwriters have been clamoring to secure the rights to her story, with two productions in the works: a Netflix show and an HBO series.

    Sorokin, who has been jailed at Rikers since her arrest, is said to be thrilled, according to friends.

    ​Sorokin’s trial also turned into something of a catwalk of designer clothing, as she was reprimanded by the judge multiple times for delaying proceedings because she wasn't happy with her outfit choices.

    ​Her defence attorney Todd Spodek compared her at one point to Frank Sinatra, saying "they both created their own opportunities" in New York.

    "There's a little bit of Anna in all of us," Spodek said. "This is the life she chose to live."

    He added that Sorokin was "enabled every step of the way by a system that favours people with money".

    Related:

    LISTEN: Con Artist Swindles Hollywood Hopefuls by Claiming to be Bigwig Producer
    Stunning UK Celebrity Plans to Steal the Show From the Kardashians (PHOTOS)
    Los Angeles Ropes in Indian Celebrity Sonam Kapoor for Online Tourism Promotions
    Tags:
    identity fraud, con artists, fake, Larceny, Bank Fraud, scam, indictment, trial, celebrity, New York, Germany, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse