Register
11:11 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York

    Miley Cyrus' Cryptic 'Mommy & Daddy' Instagram Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

    © AP Photo / Invision / Charles Sykes
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The 2019 Met Gala was perhaps more about outlandish celebrity outfits than couple moments, but the former Hanna Montana star did not miss the chance to troll her well-wishers with an ambiguous post.

    Miley Cyrus has blown her fans away with what could be a pregnancy announcement. The Wrecking Ball hit-maker took to Instagram on Wednesday to publish a photo from this week's Met Gala, in which she posed with her husband Liam Hemsworth.

    In a second pic in the series, she was photographed alongside actress Demi Moore, who wore matching attire: the two paired sheer polka dot tights with a black tuxedo jacket and black heels.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Daddy & Mommy

    Публикация от Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) 7 Май 2019 в 8:56 PDT

    Miley Cyrus captioned the post "Daddy & Mommy", sparking theories that there might be another celebrity child on the way.

    "Are you trying to say you're pregnant?" asked a user.

    Another wrote: "Is that a hint to something Miley!"

    Miley Cyrus arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
    Easter Teaser: Miley Cyrus, Fellow Celebs Wrap Up Holy Week With Steamy Snaps

    A majority of commenters were more sceptical, however, pointing out that "daddy" could be nothing but a playful reference to Hemsworth and "mommy" to Moore, who played Cyrus' on-screen mother in the 2012 comedy-drama film LOL.

    The hubby, meanwhile, doesn't rule out expanding the family to 5 or even 10 times its size. In a recent interview with GQ Australia, the Australian actor said they will have a baby at some point in the future but not in the immediate future.

    "Once we don't have so many dogs. You couldn't bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we'll know when it's right. But right now? Not for the time being," he said, adding that they could have "10, 15, maybe 20" children.

    Related:

    Miley Cyrus Puzzles Netizens With Topless Snap Cheering Her Dad Topping Chart
    Miley Cyrus Strips Down NAKED to Let Fans Know She’s 'Ready to Party' (PHOTOS)
    Priyanka ‘Sizzles’ as Hubby Nick Jonas Compliments Ex-Bae Miley Cyrus
    Netizens Stunned as Miley Cyrus' Daring Ankle Tattoo Unveiled
    Singing Diva Miley Cyrus Opens Up on Her Key to Happiness
    Tags:
    rumours, pregnancy, Liam Hemsworth, Demi Moore, Miley Cyrus, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse