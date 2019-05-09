Miley Cyrus' Cryptic 'Mommy & Daddy' Instagram Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

The 2019 Met Gala was perhaps more about outlandish celebrity outfits than couple moments, but the former Hanna Montana star did not miss the chance to troll her well-wishers with an ambiguous post.

Miley Cyrus has blown her fans away with what could be a pregnancy announcement. The Wrecking Ball hit-maker took to Instagram on Wednesday to publish a photo from this week's Met Gala, in which she posed with her husband Liam Hemsworth.

In a second pic in the series, she was photographed alongside actress Demi Moore, who wore matching attire: the two paired sheer polka dot tights with a black tuxedo jacket and black heels.

Miley Cyrus captioned the post "Daddy & Mommy", sparking theories that there might be another celebrity child on the way.

"Are you trying to say you're pregnant?" asked a user.

Another wrote: "Is that a hint to something Miley!"

© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision Easter Teaser: Miley Cyrus, Fellow Celebs Wrap Up Holy Week With Steamy Snaps

A majority of commenters were more sceptical, however, pointing out that "daddy" could be nothing but a playful reference to Hemsworth and "mommy" to Moore, who played Cyrus' on-screen mother in the 2012 comedy-drama film LOL.

The hubby, meanwhile, doesn't rule out expanding the family to 5 or even 10 times its size. In a recent interview with GQ Australia, the Australian actor said they will have a baby at some point in the future but not in the immediate future.

"Once we don't have so many dogs. You couldn't bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we'll know when it's right. But right now? Not for the time being," he said, adding that they could have "10, 15, maybe 20" children.