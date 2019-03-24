FAA Approves Fixes for Boeing 737 MAX Software – Reports

The changes are aimed at fixing problems with a flight-control system, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited internal government documents and people familiar with the details.
READ MORE: Doomed 737 MAX 8 Lacked Vital Safety Features Boeing Charged as Extras — Reports
The planes were grounded after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed less than five months after the Indonesian one, killing 157 people on board. Around 20 countries shut their airspace to all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets following the air disaster.
