Register
15:03 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This March 21, 2018, file photo shows Boeing's first 737 MAX 9 jet at the company's delivery center before a ceremony transferring ownership to Thai Lion Air in Seattle

    'Serious Concerns' in US Over Flying Boeing 737 MAX After Lion Air Jet Crash

    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US pilots are worried about the technical problems in Boeing aircraft in the wake of the October 29 disaster, in which the firm's Lion Air jet crashed into the sea off Indonesia coast, killing all 189 passengers and crew.

    Allied Pilots Association (APA), the labour union that brings together 15,000 American Airlines pilots, said on Thursday that its delegation had met with Boeing representatives in Fort Worth, Texas this week. APA officials "conveyed [to their] pilots' serious concerns about the issues raised by the Lion Air 737 MAX accident and ongoing investigation," the union said in a statement.

    APA representatives discussed wide-ranging topics related to the design of the 737 MAX, including the software that triggers the stall-protection controls, called the manoeuvring characteristics augmentation system (MCAS).

    READ MORE: Boeing Kept Pilots in the Dark About Hazards of 737 Model's Feature — Reports

    This comes on the heels of a Reuters report that Boeing is considering upgrading its 737 MAX software in sex to eight weeks to prevent a scenario similar to that of the ill-fated Lion Air plane.

    Boeing 737/8 of Lion Air at Singapore Changi-SIN,13/10/14.(Archive)
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alec Wilson / PK-LOI
    Indonesia’s Lion Air Boeing Max 8 Experienced Problems Day Before Crash – Report

    The jet crashed into the Java Sea on October 29 eleven minutes into the flight, killing all 189 people on board. Indonesian investigators found that a faulty angle of attack indicator sent erroneous signals to the flight computer that it was in a stall, prompting the MCAS system to push its nose down to prevent a stall.

    The pilot was trying to keep the plane in the air as it pitched down, but it became "increasingly difficult to control the airplane," as the load on the steering became too heavy to control manually.

    Following the report, Boeing came under fire from pilot unions for not including the MCAS in MAX series manuals or training documentation. An American Airlines said earlier this month that the company's pilots were not made aware of the software being installed on MAX jets.

    Related:

    Six Injured After Boeing Jet Crash-Lands at Guyana Airport (PHOTOS)
    Boeing's Chinese Plant to Deliver First 737 Max
    FAA Issues Emergency Directive for Boeing 737s Affecting 246 Planes
    Boeing to Issue Alert Its Planes Can Abruptly Dive During Flight - Report
    Tags:
    crash, Lion Air, Boeing, Allied Pilots Association (APA), Indonesia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse