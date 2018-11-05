Lion Air Awaits Result of Indonesia Govt Audit of Plans to Buy Boeing 737 MAX 10

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesian Lion Air airline is waiting for results of the Transportation Ministry’s audit of its earlier plans to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, following the recent plane crash, Lion Air Group Managing Director Daniel Putut said.

"We are awaiting the Ministry’s audit, we will comply if the government requests us to reschedule our company’s plans," Putut said at Soekarno-Hatta airport on Sunday, as quoted by the Tempo magazine.

The company announced its plans to buy the 50 Boeing planes by 2027 back in April, according to the magazine.

READ MORE: Indonesian Diver Dies During Lion Air Crash Rescue Operation — Reports

© REUTERS / Basarnas Jakarta Extends Search for Lion Air Crash Victims by 3 Days - Rescue Agency

On October 29, the carrier said that it had suspended talks with the Boeing manufacturer on supplies of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft after the plane crash, noting that the crashed 737 MAX 8 had technical issues on a previous flight.

Flight JT610 of Indonesian Lion Air airline, en route to the Indonesian city of Pangkal Pinang, lost contact with the traffic control on October 29 shortly after departing from Jakarta. Shortly after, the plane fell into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board. The probe into the crash’s causes is underway.