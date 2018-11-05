Lion Air Awaits Result of Indonesia Govt Audit of Plans to Buy Boeing 737 MAX 10

"We are awaiting the Ministry’s audit, we will comply if the government requests us to reschedule our company’s plans," Putut said at Soekarno-Hatta airport on Sunday, as quoted by the Tempo magazine.
The company announced its plans to buy the 50 Boeing planes by 2027 back in April, according to the magazine.
READ MORE: Indonesian Diver Dies During Lion Air Crash Rescue Operation — Reports
Flight JT610 of Indonesian Lion Air airline, en route to the Indonesian city of Pangkal Pinang, lost contact with the traffic control on October 29 shortly after departing from Jakarta. Shortly after, the plane fell into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board. The probe into the crash’s causes is underway.
