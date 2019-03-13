Register
10:48 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.

    Boeing 737 MAX 8 Fly Only Over US, Canada Amid Nearly Worldwide Ban

    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    In the wake of a crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, regulators and airlines all over the world, from China and the UAE to the EU and Australia have either barred these jets from their airspace or halted their flights. The US Federal Aviation Administration has refused to ground the Boeing 737 despite public pressure.

    The US, Canada and India remain the only countries that have the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in their airspace, according to Flightradar24 at the time of publication, following a decision by many countries’ aviation authorities and airlines to temporarily suspend their flights over the two deadly crashes in recent months.

    Thus, there are only 5 companies, operating Boeing 737 Max 8, while other 3 airlines have jets of the US-based aircraft maker’s new best-selling series, Boeing 737 Max 9, in service. Some 350 MAX planes had been delivered to carriers all over the world by January 2019.

    Despite the majority of airlines, operating Boeing 737 MAX 8, as well as aviation regulators, having decided to ban them from their airspace or not permit the plane to take off and land on their territory, the US authorities and several US companies have chosen to continue operating the Boeing in question. 

    A Tuesday statement by Acting FAA Administrator Daniel K Elwell said the agency "continues to review extensively all available data and aggregate safety performance from operators and pilots of the Boeing 373 MAX". It pointed out that their review “shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft". The two US companies, flying the aircraft, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines as well as their pilots’ associations, also defended the model as safe.

    The FAA's stance has prompted a backlash from prominent politicians as well as passengers and aviation workers (flight attendants and ground crews).

    READ MORE: FAA Holds Off on Grounding Boeing 737 Max Planes Citing 'No Systemic' Issues

    Over half a dozen US lawmakers have written to the FAA requesting Elwell ground the US fleet, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Mitt Romney, Ted Cruz, Richard Blumenthal, Bob Menendez, and Dianne Feinstein. Both the commerce committee of the House of Representatives and the Senate subcommittee on aviation and space promised to set up hearings on the matter.

    “The Boeing 737 MAX 8 is a major driver of Boeing profits. In the coming weeks and months, Congress should hold hearings on whether an administration that famously refused to stand up to Saudi Arabia to protect Boeing arms sales has once again put lives at risk for the same reason", Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren stated, as cited by The Financial Times.

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also called on the FAA to revise their decision. 

    “We recognise that federal places responsibility for air safety on the federal government. But more than a dozen governments around the world have already grounded the 737 Max, and the FAA should urgently consider the basis on which those governments have acted —- and move decisively to assure that the public’s safety is protected", his statement reads as cited by The Hill.

    Canada was another country that chose not to ground the Boeing, although Transport Minister Marc Garneau promised he would “act immediately” if new data emerges.

    READ MORE: Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump

    Meanwhile, passengers have expressed their frustration on social media, sending messages to the US carriers, operating the jets and asking them to change flights to avoid Boeing's 737 Max 8. The unions for US flight attendants and ground crews have also urged their employers to take the plane out of service, according to CNBC.

    Following the deadly crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 Sunday that killed 157 people, airlines and governments across the globe began grounding the 737 Max 8 aircraft. A similar issue had caused a crash by another 737 MAX 8 last October when Lion Air Flight 610 plunged into the Pacific Ocean shortly after departing Indonesia's Koekarno-Hatta Airport. Countries to ground their 737 MAX 8 fleets include China, India, Indonesia, Singapore and the European Union, together amounting to two-thirds of the world's 737 Max 8 jets. A preliminary report on the October tragedy found that pilots had been misled by a new feature on the plane's flight control system.

    Related:

    India Bans Entry, Transit of Boeing 737 Max 8 from Its Airspace
    UAE Closes Its Airspace for Boeing 737 MAX 8, 9 Aircraft After Ethiopia Crash
    FAA Holds Off on Grounding Boeing 737 Max Planes Citing 'No Systemic' Issues
    US Congress Commerce Committee to Probe Boeing 737 Max Deadly Incidents
    Prof REVEALS What Economic Impact China’s Boeing 737 MAX Suspension Will Have
    Boeing Confident in 737 MAX Safety After Ethiopia Deadly Crash - CEO Statement
    Tags:
    investigation, aviation, ban, plane crash, Ethiopian Airlines, Lion Air, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Boeing, Ted Cruz, Elizabeth Warren, India, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse