Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump

Though Washington has yet to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8, US President Donald Trump did take to Twitter to express his own view concerning the recent fatal crashes by the aircraft.

Still not one for proofreading, the president decided to put his Twitter fingers into action Tuesday morning in response to the recent groundings of the Boeing 737 Max 8 across the globe.

Although Trump has never been one to call himself tech savvy, 45 asserted that "computer scientists from MIT" are the only individuals possibly capable of taking on the task of flying a plane.

Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

Despite Senators Ted Cruz, Elizabeth Warren, Mitt Romney and Richard Blumenthal all calling for the Boeing aircraft to be grounded until a proper investigation can take place, the US, as of Tuesday, remains committed to utilizing the Boeing 737 Max 8.

The full list of Boeing 737 Max customers can be found on Boeing's website.