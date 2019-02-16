Register
14:27 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks about a state of emergency from the Rose Garden of the White House February 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.

    Twitter Triggered as Trump Claims Japan's PM Nominated Him for Nobel Peace Prize

    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Just days after US President Donald Trump tweeted that a second summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam on 27-28 February, “Nobel Peace Prize” talk appears to be back on the table.

    President Donald Trump said that when he assumed office, he met with Barack Obama in the Oval Office, where the outgoing president revealed that the “biggest problem” was North Korea.

    “I don’t want to speak for him, but I believe he would’ve gone to war with North Korea. I think he was ready to go to war. In fact, he told me he was so close to starting a big war with North Korea”, Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden at the White House.

    READ MORE: Twitterstorm as Trump Compares Losing Nobel Prize to Apprentice Not Winning Emmy

    By contrast, Trump said, during his presidency, much progress has been made on the issue since his June meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

    “Where are we now? No missiles, no rockets, no nuclear testing. We’ve learned a lot. But much more importantly than all of it, much more important, much-much more important than that, is, we have a great relationship. I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un”.

    The US president further claimed that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to open up a dialogue with North Korea.

    “I think I can say this. Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel Prize. He said ‘I have nominated you, respectfully, on behalf of Japan. I am asking them to give you the Nobel Peace Prize’. I said, ‘Thank you’. Many other people feel that way, too”, he said.

    The commander-in-chief then said that the reason behind Abe’s decision to send “the most beautiful five-page letter” to the Nobel committee was that the prime minister “had rocket ships and he had missiles flying over Japan, and they had alarms going off – you know that. Now all of the sudden they feel good, they feel safe. I did it”.

    READ MORE: From Trump to Corbyn: Netizens Discuss Who Could Have Won Nobel Peace Prize

    Predicting that he is unlikely to get the award, Trump brought up Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, which he was awarded for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples” after spending less than 9 months at the president’s chair:

    “I’ll probably never get it, but that’s OK. They gave it to Obama. He didn’t even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize, and he said, ‘Oh, what did I get it for?’”

    Trump’s comments have been making the rounds on the internet, with many social media casting doubt on his Nobel Prize story:

    …and ridiculed the “rocket ships” flying over Japan:

    Some suggested that Trump was jealous of Obama’s presidency:

    In light of Trump’s remarks, Ben Rhodes, who served as deputy national security adviser under Obama, tweeted that Washington was not on the verge of war with Pyongyang in 2016:

    His message was backed by former CIA Director John Brennan, who told NBC News that Obama was never on the brink of starting any war with North Korea, “large or small”.

    Many netizens, however, rushed to POTUS’ defence, with some saying that Trump deserved the award…

    …while others said that they believe Trump’s story about Obama’s alleged intentions to unleash a war on North Korea:

    In early 2018, two Norwegian lawmakers nominated President Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement on North Korea’s denuclearisation. Even South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in suggested that if accomplished, his efforts would be worthy of the honour.

    “I just think that President Moon was very nice when he suggested it. I want to get peace. The main thing, we want to get peace. It was a big problem, and I think it’s going to work out well”, Trump said last May when asked about his Nobel prospects.

    In wake of his summit with Kim Jong-un, Trump told reporters that “everyone” thought he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, but he “would never say it” because the only reward he really longed for was “victory for the world”.

    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / Robyn BECK
    Barack Obama Might Lose His Nobel Prize & See Donald Trump Get It
    The state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after the heads of North and South Korea began bilateral talks in a joint pledge to reach a peace treaty.

    Kim Jong-un also agreed with President Trump on efforts to promote complete denuclearisation in exchange for potential sanctions relief during the June summit in Singapore. Currently, the two sides are working on a second meeting, which is expected to take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 27-28 February.

    Tags:
    summit, prize, award, rocket, missile, president, denuclearization, Nobel Peace Prize, Shinzo Abe, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, South Korea, North Korea, Japan, United States

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse